Shaheenul Amin Khan

Golden Scalper

Shaheenul Amin Khan
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
5.50 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
5.50 USD (5 497 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (5.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.50 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
25 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
5.50 USD
Profitto medio:
5.50 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 5.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.50 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
I am a full-time trader with strong expertise in XAUUSD, focusing primarily on high-probability scalping opportunities.

Over 8 years of Experience, I have developed a disciplined trading approach centered on risk management, precision entries, and consistent profit-taking.

My objective is not only to generate steady growth but also to safeguard investor capital in all market conditions. Every trade is executed with a clear plan, combining technical analysis, market structure, and strict money management rules.

My ultimate goal is to build long-term trust with investors by delivering sustainable returns and ensuring transparency in my trading process.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.07 16:54
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 16:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 16:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
