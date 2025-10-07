Megatron’s architecture is built on a mathematical and probabilistic foundation rather than mere indicators. Every decision inside the system is governed by quantifiable logic and statistical reasoning.





Key Components:





Risk–Reward Ratio: Designed with a 1:1 probability model, following the concept of a “fair coin flip,” allowing balanced expectation and controlled risk symmetry.





Risk per Trade: Calculated using mathematical probability derived from Monte Carlo theory, ensuring resilience against worst-case scenarios.





Entry Timing: Aligned precisely with the behavioral and volatility characteristics of the Hang Seng Index, exploiting its natural market rhythm.





Technical Framework: Uses a refined Moving Average structure as the backbone of its trend recognition and trade validation mechanism.









Megatron is not just an automated trader — it’s a quantified decision engine, built to operate with discipline, probability, and logic.





This account represents an early development phase of Megatron — a testing ground that refined its logic and stability through multiple iterations. The current version of Megatron (4.2) is now fully optimized and operates under a strict, rule-based system refined from years of trial and error.





Key Features:





Optimized for Hang Seng Index (HK50)





Single-entry daily precision system





Based on proprietary Moving Average logic and price structure





Focused on risk management and consistent growth





Engineered for compounding performance over time









Vision:

To achieve world-class consistency that rivals legendary quantitative funds.