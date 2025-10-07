- Crescita
Trade:
306
Profit Trade:
162 (52.94%)
Loss Trade:
144 (47.06%)
Best Trade:
125.49 USD
Worst Trade:
-150.01 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 592.32 USD (34 495 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 701.81 USD (41 094 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (145.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
145.70 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.30
Long Trade:
169 (55.23%)
Short Trade:
137 (44.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.94
Profitto previsto:
-0.36 USD
Profitto medio:
9.83 USD
Perdita media:
-11.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-30.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-150.01 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
354.84 USD
Massimale:
370.34 USD (212.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|HK.p
|243
|XAUUSDv
|53
|EURUSDv
|2
|AUDJPYv
|2
|CLS10v
|2
|USDCHFv
|1
|GBPJPYv
|1
|NZDUSDv
|1
|AUDUSDv
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|HK.p
|-87
|XAUUSDv
|-41
|EURUSDv
|4
|AUDJPYv
|1
|CLS10v
|20
|USDCHFv
|1
|GBPJPYv
|-4
|NZDUSDv
|-4
|AUDUSDv
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|HK.p
|-2.4K
|XAUUSDv
|-3.7K
|EURUSDv
|394
|AUDJPYv
|104
|CLS10v
|204
|USDCHFv
|48
|GBPJPYv
|-510
|NZDUSDv
|-369
|AUDUSDv
|24
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Best Trade: +125.49 USD
Worst Trade: -150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +145.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -30.90 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Monex-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Megatron’s architecture is built on a mathematical and probabilistic foundation rather than mere indicators. Every decision inside the system is governed by quantifiable logic and statistical reasoning.
Key Components:
Risk–Reward Ratio: Designed with a 1:1 probability model, following the concept of a “fair coin flip,” allowing balanced expectation and controlled risk symmetry.
Risk per Trade: Calculated using mathematical probability derived from Monte Carlo theory, ensuring resilience against worst-case scenarios.
Entry Timing: Aligned precisely with the behavioral and volatility characteristics of the Hang Seng Index, exploiting its natural market rhythm.
Technical Framework: Uses a refined Moving Average structure as the backbone of its trend recognition and trade validation mechanism.
Megatron is not just an automated trader — it’s a quantified decision engine, built to operate with discipline, probability, and logic.
This account represents an early development phase of Megatron — a testing ground that refined its logic and stability through multiple iterations.
The current version of Megatron (4.2) is now fully optimized and operates under a strict, rule-based system refined from years of trial and error.
Key Features:
Optimized for Hang Seng Index (HK50)
Single-entry daily precision system
Based on proprietary Moving Average logic and price structure
Focused on risk management and consistent growth
Engineered for compounding performance over time
Vision:
To achieve world-class consistency that rivals legendary quantitative funds.
