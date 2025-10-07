SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Megatron D16 EA
Iphung Sanjaya

Megatron D16 EA

Iphung Sanjaya
0 recensioni
162 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
Monex-Server
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
306
Profit Trade:
162 (52.94%)
Loss Trade:
144 (47.06%)
Best Trade:
125.49 USD
Worst Trade:
-150.01 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 592.32 USD (34 495 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 701.81 USD (41 094 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (145.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
145.70 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.30
Long Trade:
169 (55.23%)
Short Trade:
137 (44.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.94
Profitto previsto:
-0.36 USD
Profitto medio:
9.83 USD
Perdita media:
-11.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-30.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-150.01 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
354.84 USD
Massimale:
370.34 USD (212.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
HK.p 243
XAUUSDv 53
EURUSDv 2
AUDJPYv 2
CLS10v 2
USDCHFv 1
GBPJPYv 1
NZDUSDv 1
AUDUSDv 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
HK.p -87
XAUUSDv -41
EURUSDv 4
AUDJPYv 1
CLS10v 20
USDCHFv 1
GBPJPYv -4
NZDUSDv -4
AUDUSDv 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
HK.p -2.4K
XAUUSDv -3.7K
EURUSDv 394
AUDJPYv 104
CLS10v 204
USDCHFv 48
GBPJPYv -510
NZDUSDv -369
AUDUSDv 24
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +125.49 USD
Worst Trade: -150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +145.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -30.90 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Monex-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Megatron’s architecture is built on a mathematical and probabilistic foundation rather than mere indicators. Every decision inside the system is governed by quantifiable logic and statistical reasoning.

Key Components:

Risk–Reward Ratio: Designed with a 1:1 probability model, following the concept of a “fair coin flip,” allowing balanced expectation and controlled risk symmetry.

Risk per Trade: Calculated using mathematical probability derived from Monte Carlo theory, ensuring resilience against worst-case scenarios.

Entry Timing: Aligned precisely with the behavioral and volatility characteristics of the Hang Seng Index, exploiting its natural market rhythm.

Technical Framework: Uses a refined Moving Average structure as the backbone of its trend recognition and trade validation mechanism.


Megatron is not just an automated trader — it’s a quantified decision engine, built to operate with discipline, probability, and logic.

This account represents an early development phase of Megatron — a testing ground that refined its logic and stability through multiple iterations.
The current version of Megatron (4.2) is now fully optimized and operates under a strict, rule-based system refined from years of trial and error.

Key Features:

Optimized for Hang Seng Index (HK50)

Single-entry daily precision system

Based on proprietary Moving Average logic and price structure

Focused on risk management and consistent growth

Engineered for compounding performance over time


Vision:
To achieve world-class consistency that rivals legendary quantitative funds.
Non ci sono recensioni
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati