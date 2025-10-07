SegnaliSezioni
Johannes Breugem

Chill Zone

Johannes Breugem
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
19 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 22%
HFMarketsSA-Live Server 8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 598
Profit Trade:
816 (51.06%)
Loss Trade:
782 (48.94%)
Best Trade:
59 711.23 ZAR
Worst Trade:
-38 184.38 ZAR
Profitto lordo:
3 059 921.26 ZAR (945 481 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 816 857.18 ZAR (1 245 437 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (10 439.54 ZAR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
107 514.95 ZAR (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.36%
Ultimo trade:
14 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
156
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.54
Long Trade:
790 (49.44%)
Short Trade:
808 (50.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.09
Profitto previsto:
152.11 ZAR
Profitto medio:
3 749.90 ZAR
Perdita media:
-3 602.12 ZAR
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-176 205.60 ZAR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-176 205.60 ZAR (18)
Crescita mensile:
-18.75%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
55 373.26 ZAR
Massimale:
446 093.59 ZAR (36.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.50% (446 093.59 ZAR)
Per equità:
19.54% (267 884.59 ZAR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USA100 229
USA30 126
GBPUSD 75
EURGBP 60
USDCHF 57
UK100 55
AUDUSD 54
GER40 53
USDCAD 50
GBPCAD 50
EURUSD 50
NZDUSD 43
EURAUD 43
GBPAUD 42
GBPNZD 42
AUDCAD 42
AUDJPY 41
EURCAD 40
EURJPY 39
NZDJPY 38
AUDNZD 37
NZDCAD 34
CADJPY 34
GBPCHF 34
GBPJPY 33
NZDCHF 32
EURNZD 31
AUDCHF 31
CADCHF 30
EURCHF 26
XAUUSD 21
US30.F 10
USDJPY 9
USA500.S 4
USOIL.S 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USA100 -31K
USA30 -4.7K
GBPUSD -2.6K
EURGBP 2.4K
USDCHF 2.9K
UK100 -12K
AUDUSD 6.1K
GER40 -4.2K
USDCAD 7.9K
GBPCAD 332
EURUSD 13K
NZDUSD 3.2K
EURAUD 5K
GBPAUD 1.6K
GBPNZD 2.7K
AUDCAD 3.4K
AUDJPY -4.3K
EURCAD -1.3K
EURJPY 6.2K
NZDJPY 2K
AUDNZD -2.8K
NZDCAD 3K
CADJPY 8.9K
GBPCHF 2.6K
GBPJPY 3.3K
NZDCHF 811
EURNZD 7K
AUDCHF 1.9K
CADCHF 4.4K
EURCHF 3.8K
XAUUSD -3.6K
US30.F -4.3K
USDJPY 2.9K
USA500.S 72
USOIL.S 166
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USA100 -62K
USA30 7.3K
GBPUSD -42K
EURGBP -3.2K
USDCHF -17K
UK100 -42K
AUDUSD -6.8K
GER40 41K
USDCAD -2.9K
GBPCAD -33K
EURUSD -5.6K
NZDUSD -1.7K
EURAUD 2.3K
GBPAUD -7.9K
GBPNZD -24K
AUDCAD -2.5K
AUDJPY -30K
EURCAD -22K
EURJPY 2.4K
NZDJPY -6.6K
AUDNZD -19K
NZDCAD -2.5K
CADJPY 8.4K
GBPCHF -6.5K
GBPJPY -2.8K
NZDCHF -4.8K
EURNZD -15K
AUDCHF 961
CADCHF 398
EURCHF 1K
XAUUSD -8.3K
US30.F -4.1K
USDJPY 2.5K
USA500.S 7.2K
USOIL.S 182
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +59 711.23 ZAR
Worst Trade: -38 184 ZAR
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10 439.54 ZAR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -176 205.60 ZAR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsSA-Live Server 8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Trading style
The algorithm runs continuously on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), enabling 100% automation without the need for manual intervention. It operates on the 1-hour (H1) chart, analyzing market conditions and executing trades on carefully selected Forex pairs that meet specific criteria. The algorithm is bidirectional, meaning it may take both long (buy) and short (sell) positions based on market signals, allowing it to capitalize on opportunities in any direction.

Risk is tightly controlled to ensure sustainable trading. Each trade risks only 0.2% of the account balance at the time the trade is opened, promoting consistent and disciplined capital preservation. Unlike traditional strategies that rely on fixed take-profit (TP) or stop-loss (SL) levels, our algorithm dynamically calculates profit and loss based on the Average Daily Range (ADR) movement of the traded pair. This adaptive approach aligns with market volatility, enhancing trade management.

If the market moves adversely by 1.5 times the ADR against an open position, 30% of the trade is automatically closed to mitigate further risk. This partial closure mechanism helps protect the account while allowing the remaining position to potentially recover or continue in the intended direction.

2025.10.07 10:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 10:36
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.15% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Chill Zone
30USD al mese
22%
0
0
USD
1.4M
ZAR
19
77%
1 598
51%
100%
1.08
152.11
ZAR
26%
1:500
