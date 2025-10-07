Trading style

The algorithm runs continuously on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), enabling 100% automation without the need for manual intervention. It operates on the 1-hour (H1) chart, analyzing market conditions and executing trades on carefully selected Forex pairs that meet specific criteria. The algorithm is bidirectional, meaning it may take both long (buy) and short (sell) positions based on market signals, allowing it to capitalize on opportunities in any direction.



Risk is tightly controlled to ensure sustainable trading. Each trade risks only 0.2% of the account balance at the time the trade is opened, promoting consistent and disciplined capital preservation. Unlike traditional strategies that rely on fixed take-profit (TP) or stop-loss (SL) levels, our algorithm dynamically calculates profit and loss based on the Average Daily Range (ADR) movement of the traded pair. This adaptive approach aligns with market volatility, enhancing trade management.



If the market moves adversely by 1.5 times the ADR against an open position, 30% of the trade is automatically closed to mitigate further risk. This partial closure mechanism helps protect the account while allowing the remaining position to potentially recover or continue in the intended direction.