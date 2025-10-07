- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 598
Profit Trade:
816 (51.06%)
Loss Trade:
782 (48.94%)
Best Trade:
59 711.23 ZAR
Worst Trade:
-38 184.38 ZAR
Profitto lordo:
3 059 921.26 ZAR (945 481 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 816 857.18 ZAR (1 245 437 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (10 439.54 ZAR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
107 514.95 ZAR (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.36%
Ultimo trade:
14 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
156
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.54
Long Trade:
790 (49.44%)
Short Trade:
808 (50.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.09
Profitto previsto:
152.11 ZAR
Profitto medio:
3 749.90 ZAR
Perdita media:
-3 602.12 ZAR
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-176 205.60 ZAR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-176 205.60 ZAR (18)
Crescita mensile:
-18.75%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
55 373.26 ZAR
Massimale:
446 093.59 ZAR (36.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.50% (446 093.59 ZAR)
Per equità:
19.54% (267 884.59 ZAR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USA100
|229
|USA30
|126
|GBPUSD
|75
|EURGBP
|60
|USDCHF
|57
|UK100
|55
|AUDUSD
|54
|GER40
|53
|USDCAD
|50
|GBPCAD
|50
|EURUSD
|50
|NZDUSD
|43
|EURAUD
|43
|GBPAUD
|42
|GBPNZD
|42
|AUDCAD
|42
|AUDJPY
|41
|EURCAD
|40
|EURJPY
|39
|NZDJPY
|38
|AUDNZD
|37
|NZDCAD
|34
|CADJPY
|34
|GBPCHF
|34
|GBPJPY
|33
|NZDCHF
|32
|EURNZD
|31
|AUDCHF
|31
|CADCHF
|30
|EURCHF
|26
|XAUUSD
|21
|US30.F
|10
|USDJPY
|9
|USA500.S
|4
|USOIL.S
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USA100
|-31K
|USA30
|-4.7K
|GBPUSD
|-2.6K
|EURGBP
|2.4K
|USDCHF
|2.9K
|UK100
|-12K
|AUDUSD
|6.1K
|GER40
|-4.2K
|USDCAD
|7.9K
|GBPCAD
|332
|EURUSD
|13K
|NZDUSD
|3.2K
|EURAUD
|5K
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|GBPNZD
|2.7K
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|AUDJPY
|-4.3K
|EURCAD
|-1.3K
|EURJPY
|6.2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|AUDNZD
|-2.8K
|NZDCAD
|3K
|CADJPY
|8.9K
|GBPCHF
|2.6K
|GBPJPY
|3.3K
|NZDCHF
|811
|EURNZD
|7K
|AUDCHF
|1.9K
|CADCHF
|4.4K
|EURCHF
|3.8K
|XAUUSD
|-3.6K
|US30.F
|-4.3K
|USDJPY
|2.9K
|USA500.S
|72
|USOIL.S
|166
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USA100
|-62K
|USA30
|7.3K
|GBPUSD
|-42K
|EURGBP
|-3.2K
|USDCHF
|-17K
|UK100
|-42K
|AUDUSD
|-6.8K
|GER40
|41K
|USDCAD
|-2.9K
|GBPCAD
|-33K
|EURUSD
|-5.6K
|NZDUSD
|-1.7K
|EURAUD
|2.3K
|GBPAUD
|-7.9K
|GBPNZD
|-24K
|AUDCAD
|-2.5K
|AUDJPY
|-30K
|EURCAD
|-22K
|EURJPY
|2.4K
|NZDJPY
|-6.6K
|AUDNZD
|-19K
|NZDCAD
|-2.5K
|CADJPY
|8.4K
|GBPCHF
|-6.5K
|GBPJPY
|-2.8K
|NZDCHF
|-4.8K
|EURNZD
|-15K
|AUDCHF
|961
|CADCHF
|398
|EURCHF
|1K
|XAUUSD
|-8.3K
|US30.F
|-4.1K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|USA500.S
|7.2K
|USOIL.S
|182
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +59 711.23 ZAR
Worst Trade: -38 184 ZAR
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10 439.54 ZAR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -176 205.60 ZAR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsSA-Live Server 8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Trading style
The algorithm runs continuously on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), enabling 100% automation without the need for manual intervention. It operates on the 1-hour (H1) chart, analyzing market conditions and executing trades on carefully selected Forex pairs that meet specific criteria. The algorithm is bidirectional, meaning it may take both long (buy) and short (sell) positions based on market signals, allowing it to capitalize on opportunities in any direction.
Risk is tightly controlled to ensure sustainable trading. Each trade risks only 0.2% of the account balance at the time the trade is opened, promoting consistent and disciplined capital preservation. Unlike traditional strategies that rely on fixed take-profit (TP) or stop-loss (SL) levels, our algorithm dynamically calculates profit and loss based on the Average Daily Range (ADR) movement of the traded pair. This adaptive approach aligns with market volatility, enhancing trade management.
If the market moves adversely by 1.5 times the ADR against an open position, 30% of the trade is automatically closed to mitigate further risk. This partial closure mechanism helps protect the account while allowing the remaining position to potentially recover or continue in the intended direction.
Risk is tightly controlled to ensure sustainable trading. Each trade risks only 0.2% of the account balance at the time the trade is opened, promoting consistent and disciplined capital preservation. Unlike traditional strategies that rely on fixed take-profit (TP) or stop-loss (SL) levels, our algorithm dynamically calculates profit and loss based on the Average Daily Range (ADR) movement of the traded pair. This adaptive approach aligns with market volatility, enhancing trade management.
If the market moves adversely by 1.5 times the ADR against an open position, 30% of the trade is automatically closed to mitigate further risk. This partial closure mechanism helps protect the account while allowing the remaining position to potentially recover or continue in the intended direction.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
22%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4M
ZAR
ZAR
19
77%
1 598
51%
100%
1.08
152.11
ZAR
ZAR
26%
1:500