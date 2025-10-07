- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
30
Profit Trade:
26 (86.66%)
Loss Trade:
4 (13.33%)
Best Trade:
33.04 USD
Worst Trade:
-35.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
171.30 USD (42 076 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-44.89 USD (19 996 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (68.31 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
68.31 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.92%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.52
Long Trade:
15 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
15 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.82
Profitto previsto:
4.21 USD
Profitto medio:
6.59 USD
Perdita media:
-11.22 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-35.94 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-35.94 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
12.97%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
35.94 USD (3.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.49% (35.94 USD)
Per equità:
0.21% (2.33 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|22
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|111
|EURUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|5
|USDCHF
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|EURUSD
|800
|USDJPY
|375
|USDCHF
|199
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +33.04 USD
Worst Trade: -36 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +68.31 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -35.94 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
AltairInc-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 17
|
ForexChief-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 30
|
IMMFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 19
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
EarnBroker-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 50
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 5
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
👤 Trader Background:
Semi Algo strategy, manual entry with strong risk management.
⚙️ Trade Style:
Lot size: 0.01 up to 0.11 (Traingle High Risk) Many position will be open and partial closed.
Lost: If the trade goes wrong you will be lost 10% of your balance.
💼 Recommended Setup:
Minimum Balance: $1,000+
Account Type: Standard or ECN
Trusted Broker with low spreads & fast execution
⚠️ Note:
Loss-cutting is part of the system.
Consistency and patience are key to long-term success.
Account started: 26 Sep, 2025
Non ci sono recensioni
