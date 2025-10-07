SegnaliSezioni
Samorn Mey

WestFX Pro

Samorn Mey
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 13%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
30
Profit Trade:
26 (86.66%)
Loss Trade:
4 (13.33%)
Best Trade:
33.04 USD
Worst Trade:
-35.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
171.30 USD (42 076 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-44.89 USD (19 996 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (68.31 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
68.31 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.92%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.52
Long Trade:
15 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
15 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.82
Profitto previsto:
4.21 USD
Profitto medio:
6.59 USD
Perdita media:
-11.22 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-35.94 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-35.94 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
12.97%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
35.94 USD (3.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.49% (35.94 USD)
Per equità:
0.21% (2.33 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 22
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 3
USDCHF 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 111
EURUSD 8
USDJPY 5
USDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 21K
EURUSD 800
USDJPY 375
USDCHF 199
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +33.04 USD
Worst Trade: -36 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +68.31 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -35.94 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 17
ForexChief-Demo
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 30
IMMFX-Real
0.00 × 3
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 19
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
0.00 × 1
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 6
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
EarnBroker-Server
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 2
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 50
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 5
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
525 più
👤 Trader Background:
Semi Algo strategy, manual entry with strong risk management.

⚙️ Trade Style:
Lot size: 0.01 up to 0.11 (Traingle High Risk) Many position will be open and partial closed.
Lost: If the trade goes wrong you will be lost 10% of your balance.

💼 Recommended Setup:
Minimum Balance: $1,000+
Account Type: Standard or ECN
Trusted Broker with low spreads & fast execution

⚠️ Note:
Loss-cutting is part of the system.
Consistency and patience are key to long-term success.
Account started: 26 Sep, 2025
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.07 08:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 08:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
