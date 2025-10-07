SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / TIC 2025
Alex Sahrul Pratama

TIC 2025

Alex Sahrul Pratama
0 recensioni
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -15%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
90
Profit Trade:
42 (46.66%)
Loss Trade:
48 (53.33%)
Best Trade:
29.03 USD
Worst Trade:
-22.12 USD
Profitto lordo:
280.11 USD (360 578 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-311.51 USD (536 335 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (12.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
67.22 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
58.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.66%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.35
Long Trade:
73 (81.11%)
Short Trade:
17 (18.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-0.35 USD
Profitto medio:
6.67 USD
Perdita media:
-6.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-21.95 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-49.66 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.69%
Previsione annuale:
44.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
78.38 USD
Massimale:
90.58 USD (42.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
40.25% (90.47 USD)
Per equità:
2.25% (4.14 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 73
BTCUSD 9
USOIL 2
AUDUSD 2
ETHUSD 2
NZDUSD 1
EURUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 44
BTCUSD -34
USOIL -20
AUDUSD -5
ETHUSD -10
NZDUSD -3
EURUSD -4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 56K
BTCUSD -220K
USOIL -1K
AUDUSD -298
ETHUSD -10K
NZDUSD -251
EURUSD -350
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +29.03 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -21.95 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.35 × 414
Weltrade-Real
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
1.79 × 181
Exness-MT5Real12
3.26 × 31
Exness-MT5Real
5.40 × 47
Exness-MT5Real6
6.65 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.53 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
11.78 × 4454
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
19.93 × 15
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
This is the official real trading account of TIC Japan, a community focused on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT methodology, and modern price action analysis.
We prioritize discipline, transparency, and strong risk management in every trade executed.

🎯 Purpose

  • To serve as a live performance portfolio for TIC Japan community members.

  • To unite Indonesian traders in Japan through real and educational trading.

  • To provide market insights and learning references for traders growing under TIC Japan’s guidance.

  • Risk Policy

    • Every trade includes Stop Loss & Take Profit.

    • No martingale, averaging, or grid strategies.

    • Focused on consistency and long-term growth rather than short-term hype.


Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TIC 2025
30USD al mese
-15%
0
0
USD
184
USD
14
0%
90
46%
58%
0.89
-0.35
USD
40%
1:200
Copia

