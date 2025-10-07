- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
90
Profit Trade:
42 (46.66%)
Loss Trade:
48 (53.33%)
Best Trade:
29.03 USD
Worst Trade:
-22.12 USD
Profitto lordo:
280.11 USD (360 578 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-311.51 USD (536 335 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (12.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
67.22 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
58.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.66%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.35
Long Trade:
73 (81.11%)
Short Trade:
17 (18.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-0.35 USD
Profitto medio:
6.67 USD
Perdita media:
-6.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-21.95 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-49.66 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.69%
Previsione annuale:
44.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
78.38 USD
Massimale:
90.58 USD (42.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
40.25% (90.47 USD)
Per equità:
2.25% (4.14 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|73
|BTCUSD
|9
|USOIL
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|ETHUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|44
|BTCUSD
|-34
|USOIL
|-20
|AUDUSD
|-5
|ETHUSD
|-10
|NZDUSD
|-3
|EURUSD
|-4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|BTCUSD
|-220K
|USOIL
|-1K
|AUDUSD
|-298
|ETHUSD
|-10K
|NZDUSD
|-251
|EURUSD
|-350
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +29.03 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -21.95 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.35 × 414
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.50 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.79 × 181
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.26 × 31
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.40 × 47
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.65 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|7.53 × 32
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|11.78 × 4454
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|19.93 × 15
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
This is the official real trading account of TIC Japan, a community focused on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT methodology, and modern price action analysis.
We prioritize discipline, transparency, and strong risk management in every trade executed.
We prioritize discipline, transparency, and strong risk management in every trade executed.
🎯 Purpose
-
To serve as a live performance portfolio for TIC Japan community members.
-
To unite Indonesian traders in Japan through real and educational trading.
-
To provide market insights and learning references for traders growing under TIC Japan’s guidance.
-
Risk Policy
-
Every trade includes Stop Loss & Take Profit.
-
No martingale, averaging, or grid strategies.
-
Focused on consistency and long-term growth rather than short-term hype.
-
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-15%
0
0
USD
USD
184
USD
USD
14
0%
90
46%
58%
0.89
-0.35
USD
USD
40%
1:200