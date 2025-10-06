- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
24
Profit Trade:
21 (87.50%)
Loss Trade:
3 (12.50%)
Best Trade:
12.23 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
70.60 USD (45 248 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20.47 USD (20 474 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (24.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
37.96 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.42
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.87%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
30 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.49
Long Trade:
11 (45.83%)
Short Trade:
13 (54.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.45
Profitto previsto:
2.09 USD
Profitto medio:
3.36 USD
Perdita media:
-6.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-20.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.11 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
5.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
20.11 USD (1.96%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.96% (20.11 USD)
Per equità:
0.07% (0.71 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|50
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.23 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +24.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -20.11 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 170
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
✨ UNCH TRADER 👄 — Where Smart Money Flows Sweetly.
Let your profits grow while you chill — because at UNCH TRADER, we trade, you earn.
💋 Monthly Target: 5–7% profit, steady and sensual — just the way every smart investor likes it.
💸 No stress, no sleepless nights. Just pure, consistent growth that makes your balance look prettier every month.
Copy the moves. Feel the rhythm. Watch your account dance with profits. 💃
UNCH TRADER 👄 — Less talk, more gain.
