SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / UNCH
Prihatiningrum

UNCH

Prihatiningrum
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 5%
Weltrade-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
24
Profit Trade:
21 (87.50%)
Loss Trade:
3 (12.50%)
Best Trade:
12.23 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
70.60 USD (45 248 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20.47 USD (20 474 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (24.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
37.96 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.42
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.87%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
30 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.49
Long Trade:
11 (45.83%)
Short Trade:
13 (54.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.45
Profitto previsto:
2.09 USD
Profitto medio:
3.36 USD
Perdita media:
-6.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-20.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.11 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
5.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
20.11 USD (1.96%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.96% (20.11 USD)
Per equità:
0.07% (0.71 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 50
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 25K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.23 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +24.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -20.11 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 170
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
373 più
✨ UNCH TRADER 👄 — Where Smart Money Flows Sweetly.
Let your profits grow while you chill — because at UNCH TRADER, we trade, you earn.

💋 Monthly Target: 5–7% profit, steady and sensual — just the way every smart investor likes it.
💸 No stress, no sleepless nights. Just pure, consistent growth that makes your balance look prettier every month.

Copy the moves. Feel the rhythm. Watch your account dance with profits. 💃

UNCH TRADER 👄 — Less talk, more gain.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.06 12:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.10.06 11:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 11:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
