Indra Divani Adhi Nugraha

Trade Pertama kali

Indra Divani Adhi Nugraha
0 recensioni
28 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
170
Profit Trade:
71 (41.76%)
Loss Trade:
99 (58.24%)
Best Trade:
66.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-185.64 USD
Profitto lordo:
483.21 USD (71 395 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-705.22 USD (82 154 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (21.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
132.48 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
10 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.67
Long Trade:
88 (51.76%)
Short Trade:
82 (48.24%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.69
Profitto previsto:
-1.31 USD
Profitto medio:
6.81 USD
Perdita media:
-7.12 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-31.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-207.56 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
-99.80%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
222.01 USD
Massimale:
332.43 USD (157.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 129
AUDUSD 6
EURUSD 4
US100 4
GBPUSD 4
XRPUSD 3
USDCHF 3
USDJPY 3
US30 2
USDSEK 2
XTIUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
EURJPY 1
ETHUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCAD 1
BTCXAU 1
TONUSD 1
DOGUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -208
AUDUSD -5
EURUSD 1
US100 22
GBPUSD -1
XRPUSD -5
USDCHF 6
USDJPY -3
US30 -23
USDSEK -11
XTIUSD 2
AUDJPY -2
EURJPY 0
ETHUSD -4
AUDCAD 7
USDCAD 0
BTCXAU 0
TONUSD 0
DOGUSD 0
GBPJPY 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -5.6K
AUDUSD -651
EURUSD 27
US100 12K
GBPUSD -96
XRPUSD -8.8K
USDCHF 422
USDJPY -174
US30 3.4K
USDSEK -5.3K
XTIUSD 14
AUDJPY -99
EURJPY -70
ETHUSD -1.8K
AUDCAD 340
USDCAD 18
BTCXAU -3.1K
TONUSD -1.2K
DOGUSD 34
GBPJPY 84
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +66.45 USD
Worst Trade: -186 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -31.23 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 6
AtriaFinancial-Production
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 2
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 2
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 3
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 3
Garnet-Server
0.00 × 1
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsSC-Live
0.00 × 2
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 8
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 6
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.08 × 71
BetailCapitalLtd-Server
0.13 × 24
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.20 × 98
This is first time my experience to be forex trader with 0 knowledge. Next I'll evaluate this trade and make new account after getting some knowledge. 
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.05 17:54
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 17 days. This comprises 8.81% of days out of the 193 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 17:54
80% of trades performed within 7 days. This comprises 3.63% of days out of the 193 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
