- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
10 (90.90%)
Loss Trade:
1 (9.09%)
Best Trade:
16.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
81.28 USD (8 037 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.10 USD (109 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (32.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
48.47 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.14
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
72.89
Long Trade:
1 (9.09%)
Short Trade:
10 (90.91%)
Fattore di profitto:
73.89
Profitto previsto:
7.29 USD
Profitto medio:
8.13 USD
Perdita media:
-1.10 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.10 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.10 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
40.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1.10 USD (0.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.92 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +32.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.10 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3415
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.19 × 42
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.50 × 149
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.87 × 89
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.58 × 29052
86 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Why should you copy my signals? The answer is simple.
My XAUUSD trading strategy combines the best of scalping and swing trading, focusing primarily on buy opportunities with minimal drawdown.
✅ Low-risk approach – Positions are carefully managed to protect your capital.
✅ Consistent performance – Proven results month after month.
✅ Clear money management – Start with as little as $1,000, trading 0.01 lots with a maximum of two positions at different entry levels.
👉 Follow my signals and enjoy steady monthly profits—just as I do.
Non ci sono recensioni