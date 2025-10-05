SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Stable
Siu Cheung Colin Tsui

Gold Stable

Siu Cheung Colin Tsui
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 9%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
3.69 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
23.72 USD (1 032 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.57 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (23.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
23.72 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
4.43
Attività di trading:
1.37%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.54%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
257.22
Long Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
41.61
Profitto previsto:
2.97 USD
Profitto medio:
2.97 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
8.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.06 USD
Massimale:
0.09 USD (0.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.02% (0.06 USD)
Per equità:
10.22% (21.58 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.69 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
🚀 Stable GOLD Scalping Signal 🚀

💥 -15% per stop loss. (You can always lower the risk by using MT5's signal copying ratio settings: explained below) 💥

📈 1-2% return per winning trade 📈

🎯 Winning rate > 97% 🎯


✅ Stable Growth Every Month – Consistent, predictable profits without the rollercoaster.

✅ Compounded Growth Over Time – Watch your account multiply steadily, trade after trade.

✅ Single Trade Simplicity & FIFO Compliance – Only one trade open at a time, fully compliant with FIFO rules for seamless, worry-free execution.

✅ Sleep Well Every Night – Peace of mind with low drawdowns and rock-solid risk control.

No Martingale – Zero doubling down on losses.

No Averaging – No chasing bad trades with more positions.

No Gigantic Stop Losses or Overholding – Cut losses quick, without hope-fueled hangs – smart exits only.


This signal uses consistent lot size based on a 15% loss if stop loss hit, it does not add to losing trade in averaging/martingale style, trades are either TP or SL or SL by trailing stop. Since it uses very fast trailing to protect profit, the average profit is smaller but winning rate is >95%.

🛡️ How to lower risk: 🛡️

If you want to lower the risk, please use the MT5 terminal's built in feature "Use no more than X% of deposit", this is under MT5 > Tools > Options > Signals Tab. For example, choose "Use no more than 50% of deposit" you can lower the risk from 15% per Stop Loss to 7.5% per Stop Loss. Choose according to your risk appetite.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.10 10:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 13:26
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 23:14
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.05 10:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 10:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 10:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 10:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 10:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gold Stable
30USD al mese
9%
0
0
USD
217
USD
1
100%
8
100%
1%
41.61
2.97
USD
10%
1:500
Copia

