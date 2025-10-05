SegnaliSezioni
Michael Prescott Burney

Wisdom And Nuggets

Michael Prescott Burney
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
91
Profit Trade:
52 (57.14%)
Loss Trade:
39 (42.86%)
Best Trade:
10 146.38 USD
Worst Trade:
-4 925.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
64 122.71 USD (17 196 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-48 067.38 USD (13 291 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (10.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
13 871.41 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
91
Tempo di attesa medio:
40 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.94
Long Trade:
65 (71.43%)
Short Trade:
26 (28.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.33
Profitto previsto:
176.43 USD
Profitto medio:
1 233.13 USD
Perdita media:
-1 232.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-10 507.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10 507.54 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
16.06%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
10 021.09 USD
Massimale:
17 121.18 USD (13.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 91
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 3.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10 146.38 USD
Worst Trade: -4 926 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10 507.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.01 × 91
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
Weltrade-Real
6.37 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
Welcome to Wisdom and Nuggets, the official, live performance showcase for the revolutionary suite of expert advisors from EAHQ. This account is not a typical signal service; it is our commitment to absolute transparency and the ultimate validation of our AI trading technology.

The trades you see here are the live results generated by our AI "Think Tank"—a powerful combination of Socrates AI, Nuggets AI, Plato AI, and Confucius AI. Each trade represents a decision that has passed through our multi-layered validation process, including the EAs' core neural networks and their API integration with models like Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Why This Signal Exists:

This signal was created to bridge the gap between back test promises and live market reality. It serves as irrefutable proof of concept, demonstrating in real-time how our expert advisors navigate the immense volatility of the XAUUSD M5, XAUUSD M30, XAUUSD M1 charts. We showcase our advanced risk management, account protection, and AI-driven entry logic so you can gain full confidence in the EAs' capabilities before deploying them yourself.

Who Should Follow This Signal:

This signal is designed for discerning traders who are considering purchasing one or more expert advisors from the EAHQ suite. It is your opportunity to perform due diligence and witness firsthand the performance DNA that makes our EAs suitable for both personal and prop firm accounts.

Follow along to see the power of a truly intelligent, validated, and transparent trading approach. This is the proof you've been looking for.


2025.10.05 05:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 05:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
