PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Fullerton

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 recensioni
30 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
FullertonMarketsInc-MT5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
198
Profit Trade:
127 (64.14%)
Loss Trade:
71 (35.86%)
Best Trade:
246.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-222.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 929.58 USD (197 313 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 964.49 USD (143 637 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (1 500.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 500.57 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.08
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
26 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.75
Long Trade:
119 (60.10%)
Short Trade:
79 (39.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.50
Profitto previsto:
9.92 USD
Profitto medio:
46.69 USD
Perdita media:
-55.84 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-122.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-376.27 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
58.44%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
471.48 USD
Massimale:
715.52 USD (207.98%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD- 198
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD- 2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD- 54K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FullertonMarketsInc-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the FullertonMarketsInc-MT5 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Fullerton Markets Inc. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


2025.10.05 02:04
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 02:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 26 days
