SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP EQ Master
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP EQ Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 recensioni
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
131
Profit Trade:
86 (65.64%)
Loss Trade:
45 (34.35%)
Best Trade:
885.04 USD
Worst Trade:
-691.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
12 315.10 USD (142 716 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 708.80 USD (91 053 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (1 759.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 589.19 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
139 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.28
Long Trade:
72 (54.96%)
Short Trade:
59 (45.04%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.60
Profitto previsto:
35.16 USD
Profitto medio:
143.20 USD
Perdita media:
-171.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-122.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 018.79 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
53.12 USD
Massimale:
2 018.79 USD (54.87%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 4.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 52K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +885.04 USD
Worst Trade: -691 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 759.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -122.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EightcapGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the EightcapGlobal-Live server (hedge type, currency USD) with Eightcap Global Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.05 02:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 02:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 02:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.05 01:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 01:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 01:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati