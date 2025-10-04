SegnaliSezioni
Vijayan A

Siva999

Vijayan A
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
OctaFX-Real5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
76
Profit Trade:
68 (89.47%)
Loss Trade:
8 (10.53%)
Best Trade:
12.43 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
285.80 USD (34 574 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15.60 USD (2 953 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (140.51 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
140.51 USD (30)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.96
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
76
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
65.90
Long Trade:
56 (73.68%)
Short Trade:
20 (26.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
18.32
Profitto previsto:
3.56 USD
Profitto medio:
4.20 USD
Perdita media:
-1.95 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-1.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.10 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
18.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
4.10 USD (0.27%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
EURUSD 12
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 8
BTCUSD 2
ETHUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 178
EURUSD 32
GBPUSD 22
USDJPY 38
BTCUSD 1
ETHUSD -2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 18K
EURUSD 690
GBPUSD 494
USDJPY 1.4K
BTCUSD 13K
ETHUSD -2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.43 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 30
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +140.51 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.80 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 3
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 32
Exness-Real
0.00 × 8
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 17
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.03 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.05 × 173
4xCube-Live
0.09 × 32
XMGlobal-Real 2
0.11 × 37
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.13 × 24
Exness-Real4
0.20 × 10
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.21 × 76
EagleFX-Live
0.26 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.27 × 373
I focus on low-risk, high-accuracy trades with a disciplined approach to market entries. My strategy primarily trades major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and XAU/USD (Gold) using a blend of technical analysis, price action, and trend confirmation indicators.

 

Average holding time: Short to medium term

 

Risk management: Strict stop loss and dynamic lot sizing

 

Leverage use: Conservative

 

Drawdown control: Always under 10%

 

Suitable for followers with balance equal to or greater than my own equity

 

This is not a scalping or martingale strategy. I value consistency over aggression and prioritize capital preservation.

Perfect for steady growth seekers who want to follow a realistic and transparent trading system.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.04 04:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
