L Qiu Yi

TraderX

L Qiu Yi
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
62
Profit Trade:
42 (67.74%)
Loss Trade:
20 (32.26%)
Best Trade:
306.47 USD
Worst Trade:
-159.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 545.57 USD (23 778 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-866.39 USD (4 356 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (498.89 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
514.63 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
51
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.69
Long Trade:
33 (53.23%)
Short Trade:
29 (46.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.78
Profitto previsto:
10.95 USD
Profitto medio:
36.80 USD
Perdita media:
-43.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-367.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-367.22 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
26.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
189.25 USD
Massimale:
402.70 USD (30.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 34
USDJPY 17
SILVER 7
EURUSD 2
ETHUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD 648
USDJPY 188
SILVER 32
EURUSD -118
ETHUSD 0
GBPUSD -72
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD 21K
USDJPY 495
SILVER -631
EURUSD -273
ETHUSD -531
GBPUSD -178
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +306.47 USD
Worst Trade: -160 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +498.89 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -367.22 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMTrading-Real 12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.33 × 21
GemForex-Live
0.69 × 991
TradersTrust-Live
0.71 × 14
MYFXMarkets-US03-Live
6.00 × 2
Ava-Real 2
7.59 × 37
⚠️ Special Disclaimer

The account I use is not suitable for forex trading due to spreads. If you wish to trade multiple asset classes, please follow TraderY.

This signal is managed by experienced traders and is suitable for investors who seek steady returns while maintaining stability.

🔹 Trading Style

  • Diversified strategies: A balanced mix of long-term positions, short-term trades, swing trading, and pending-order scalping strategies.

  • Strict risk control: Every trade uses tight stop-losses to limit drawdowns and protect capital.

  • Smooth equity curve: Focused on capital management to avoid large fluctuations, ensuring more stable and sustainable returns.

🔹 Trading Instruments

  • Precious metals: Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) are the main trading assets, offering both safe-haven properties and trend opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Strict adherence to capital management with controlled risk per trade.

  • No blind averaging down, no chasing trades, ensuring trading discipline.

  • Cautious in uncertain market conditions, preferring quality setups over quantity.

🔹 Target Investors

  • Investors seeking long-term, steady capital growth.

  • Subscribers who prefer controlled risk and stable return curves.

  • Participants focused on the precious metals market.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.03 12:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.03 12:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 12:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
