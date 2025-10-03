- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|148
|EURUSDm
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-97
|EURUSDm
|5
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-105K
|EURUSDm
|453
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Low-Risk Hedged Grid Trading Strategy Description
1. Strategy Overview
This strategy is a systematic trading method that combines classic grid trading with a hedging protection mechanism. Its core objective is to capture profits through programmed buying low and selling high during normal market consolidation phases, while effectively controlling significant risks from sudden unilateral market moves through pre-set hedging measures. This aims to achieve long-term, stable asset appreciation with low drawdowns.
-
Strategy Type: Range Arbitrage + Trend Hedging
-
Risk Level: Low to Medium-Low
-
Applicable Markets: Highly liquid markets that allow two-way trading (e.g., Forex, cryptocurrency futures, stock index futures).
-
Core Concept: "Profit from oscillations, preserve capital in trends."
2. Strategy Principle and Profit Logic
2.1 Grid Trading Component (Profit Engine)
-
Basic Setup: Select a asset that historically exhibits wide oscillations or a gradual upward trend (e.g., GBP/JPY, EUR/USD).
-
Grid Layout: Establish a series of equally spaced buy and sell limit orders above and below the current price within a defined range, forming a "trading grid."
-
Automated Operation: As the price fluctuates and touches these grid levels, buy or sell orders are executed automatically. Each complete "buy low, sell high" cycle generates a small profit from the price difference.
-
Profit Source: In ranging markets without a clear directional trend, the price moves back and forth within the grid interval, continuously triggering trades and accumulating considerable profits over time.
2.2 Hedging Risk Management Component (Safety Shield)
This is the key differentiator from standard grid strategies and the core of achieving "low risk."
-
Hedging Trigger Conditions: Establish global risk monitoring indicators. For example:
-
Floating Loss Threshold: Trigger when total floating losses due to a sustained trend reach -X% (e.g., -2%) of the total capital.
-
Grid Breakout Signal: Trigger when the price convincingly breaks below the grid's lower boundary or above its upper boundary, potentially confirmed by other technical signals like increased volume.
-
-
Hedging Operation: Once triggered, the system immediately executes the hedging operation:
-
Close all (or most) existing grid positions to lock in existing losses and prevent further expansion.
-
Simultaneously, open a short (in a downtrend) or long (in an uptrend) position in a more leveraged market (e.g., perpetual swaps or futures). The size of this hedge position is calculated to offset potential further losses from any remaining grid exposure if the trend continues.
-
-
Risk Control Logic: The strategy switches from "range arbitrage" mode to "trend hedge" mode. If the trend persists, profits from the hedge position cover grid losses. If the trend reverses and the price re-enters the grid range, the hedge position incurs a minor loss, but the reactivated grid profits can cover it. This creates a closed loop of "profit and loss complementation."
