Hua Chao Ma

GoldstoneOne

Hua Chao Ma
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -13%
Exness-Real7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
151
Profit Trade:
49 (32.45%)
Loss Trade:
102 (67.55%)
Best Trade:
30.99 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
168.26 USD (51 475 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-260.26 USD (156 520 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (10.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
53.95 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.12
Attività di trading:
62.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
100.22%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
167
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.85
Long Trade:
3 (1.99%)
Short Trade:
148 (98.01%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.65
Profitto previsto:
-0.61 USD
Profitto medio:
3.43 USD
Perdita media:
-2.55 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
23 (-58.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-85.36 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
-13.14%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
92.74 USD
Massimale:
108.68 USD (15.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.18% (108.68 USD)
Per equità:
14.55% (90.17 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 148
EURUSDm 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm -97
EURUSDm 5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm -105K
EURUSDm 453
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.99 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -58.59 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Low-Risk Hedged Grid Trading Strategy Description

1. Strategy Overview

This strategy is a systematic trading method that combines classic grid trading with a hedging protection mechanism. Its core objective is to capture profits through programmed buying low and selling high during normal market consolidation phases, while effectively controlling significant risks from sudden unilateral market moves through pre-set hedging measures. This aims to achieve long-term, stable asset appreciation with low drawdowns.

  • Strategy Type: Range Arbitrage + Trend Hedging

  • Risk Level: Low to Medium-Low

  • Applicable Markets: Highly liquid markets that allow two-way trading (e.g., Forex, cryptocurrency futures, stock index futures).

  • Core Concept: "Profit from oscillations, preserve capital in trends."

2. Strategy Principle and Profit Logic

2.1 Grid Trading Component (Profit Engine)

  • Basic Setup: Select a asset that historically exhibits wide oscillations or a gradual upward trend (e.g., GBP/JPY, EUR/USD).

  • Grid Layout: Establish a series of equally spaced buy and sell limit orders above and below the current price within a defined range, forming a "trading grid."

  • Automated Operation: As the price fluctuates and touches these grid levels, buy or sell orders are executed automatically. Each complete "buy low, sell high" cycle generates a small profit from the price difference.

  • Profit Source: In ranging markets without a clear directional trend, the price moves back and forth within the grid interval, continuously triggering trades and accumulating considerable profits over time.

2.2 Hedging Risk Management Component (Safety Shield)

This is the key differentiator from standard grid strategies and the core of achieving "low risk."

  • Hedging Trigger Conditions: Establish global risk monitoring indicators. For example:

    • Floating Loss Threshold: Trigger when total floating losses due to a sustained trend reach  -X%  (e.g., -2%) of the total capital.

    • Grid Breakout Signal: Trigger when the price convincingly breaks below the grid's lower boundary or above its upper boundary, potentially confirmed by other technical signals like increased volume.

  • Hedging Operation: Once triggered, the system immediately executes the hedging operation:

    • Close all (or most) existing grid positions to lock in existing losses and prevent further expansion.

    • Simultaneously, open a short (in a downtrend) or long (in an uptrend) position in a more leveraged market (e.g., perpetual swaps or futures). The size of this hedge position is calculated to offset potential further losses from any remaining grid exposure if the trend continues.

  • Risk Control Logic: The strategy switches from "range arbitrage" mode to "trend hedge" mode. If the trend persists, profits from the hedge position cover grid losses. If the trend reverses and the price re-enters the grid range, the hedge position incurs a minor loss, but the reactivated grid profits can cover it. This creates a closed loop of "profit and loss complementation."


