SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / HattyLuck
Yi-chun Kuo

HattyLuck

Yi-chun Kuo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 36%
VantageInternational-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
612
Profit Trade:
445 (72.71%)
Loss Trade:
167 (27.29%)
Best Trade:
87.87 USD
Worst Trade:
-67.75 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 371.38 USD (2 454 513 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-834.64 USD (2 413 370 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (87.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
166.02 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.49%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
86
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.25
Long Trade:
296 (48.37%)
Short Trade:
316 (51.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.64
Profitto previsto:
0.88 USD
Profitto medio:
3.08 USD
Perdita media:
-5.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
22 (-237.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-237.41 USD (22)
Crescita mensile:
30.51%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
134.13 USD
Massimale:
238.71 USD (19.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.84% (239.47 USD)
Per equità:
23.73% (510.22 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
ETHUSD.bc 612
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
ETHUSD.bc 542
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
ETHUSD.bc 41K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +87.87 USD
Worst Trade: -68 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 22
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +87.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -237.41 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🤍 Monthly Target: 10–15% Steady Growth

🏅 Strategy Name: ETHUSD Dual-Session Strategy (Daytime Range + Nighttime Breakout)
🏅 Average Holding Time: Intraday to 5 Days

💎 Strategy Core
During the daytime, this strategy uses a Bollinger Band range-trading approach to capture stable profits in sideways markets.
At night, it switches to a breakout strategy following major U.S. economic data releases, aiming to ride strong one-directional moves.
The focus is always on stability and risk control, adapting flexibly to different market sessions.

⚙️ Recommended Copy Settings
🔹 Copy Mode: Proportional margin usage
🔹 Stop Loss: 95% (automatic protection)
🔹 Take Profit: Leave unchecked
🔹 Copy open positions: Yes

💰 Capital & Leverage Suggestion
Recommended capital: USD 1,000 – 2,000
Leverage: 1:500

The system automatically opens proportional trades based on your balance.
For example:
If I trade 0.03 lots with a USD 1,000 account, a USD 2,000 account will trade 0.06 lots,
keeping risk and reward in the same ratio.

Profit-Taking Habit:
Whenever my account profit reaches USD 1,000, I withdraw it to lock in gains and protect capital.

⚠️ Risk-Control Principle
If three consecutive trades close at a loss in one day, I will stop trading for the rest of the day.
This prevents emotional decisions and uncontrolled drawdowns.
Consistency and discipline come first — the goal is sustainable, long-term growth.

🧠 Why Follow My Strategy
Steady Growth: Optimized through real-market experience, proven stable in various conditions.
Dual-Session Logic: Daytime range trading + nighttime breakout for 24-hour efficiency.
Comprehensive Risk Control: Fixed stop loss, dynamic targets, and strict capital protection.
Transparent Management: No exaggerated promises — only verified, real-time performance.

⚠️ Stay Away from Unrealistic “High-Return” Scams!
True profitability comes from discipline and risk control — not luck or empty guarantees.

If you’re looking for a reliable and stable broker,
you can use my referral code 👉 yGvfW1P1
📎 Open an Account Here


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 14:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 07:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
HattyLuck
30USD al mese
36%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
10
86%
612
72%
100%
1.64
0.88
USD
24%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.