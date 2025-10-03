- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD.bc
|612
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|ETHUSD.bc
|542
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|ETHUSD.bc
|41K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
🤍 Monthly Target: 10–15% Steady Growth
🏅 Strategy Name: ETHUSD Dual-Session Strategy (Daytime Range + Nighttime Breakout)
🏅 Average Holding Time: Intraday to 5 Days
💎 Strategy Core
During the daytime, this strategy uses a Bollinger Band range-trading approach to capture stable profits in sideways markets.
At night, it switches to a breakout strategy following major U.S. economic data releases, aiming to ride strong one-directional moves.
The focus is always on stability and risk control, adapting flexibly to different market sessions.
⚙️ Recommended Copy Settings
🔹 Copy Mode: Proportional margin usage
🔹 Stop Loss: 95% (automatic protection)
🔹 Take Profit: Leave unchecked
🔹 Copy open positions: Yes
💰 Capital & Leverage Suggestion
Recommended capital: USD 1,000 – 2,000
Leverage: 1:500
The system automatically opens proportional trades based on your balance.
For example:
If I trade 0.03 lots with a USD 1,000 account, a USD 2,000 account will trade 0.06 lots,
keeping risk and reward in the same ratio.
Profit-Taking Habit:
Whenever my account profit reaches USD 1,000, I withdraw it to lock in gains and protect capital.
⚠️ Risk-Control Principle
If three consecutive trades close at a loss in one day, I will stop trading for the rest of the day.
This prevents emotional decisions and uncontrolled drawdowns.
Consistency and discipline come first — the goal is sustainable, long-term growth.
🧠 Why Follow My Strategy
✅ Steady Growth: Optimized through real-market experience, proven stable in various conditions.
✅ Dual-Session Logic: Daytime range trading + nighttime breakout for 24-hour efficiency.
✅ Comprehensive Risk Control: Fixed stop loss, dynamic targets, and strict capital protection.
✅ Transparent Management: No exaggerated promises — only verified, real-time performance.
⚠️ Stay Away from Unrealistic “High-Return” Scams!
True profitability comes from discipline and risk control — not luck or empty guarantees.
If you’re looking for a reliable and stable broker,
you can use my referral code 👉 yGvfW1P1
📎 Open an Account Here
