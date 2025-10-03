- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
Golden Entry Trail: Your Safe Path to Consistent Growth
Strategy Focus: Precision Entry + Automatic Profit Lock
We prioritize capital preservation and stable growth. Every trade is carefully initiated at an optimal point.
-
Low Risk Start: We begin with a minimal lot size of 0.01 to maximize portfolio safety and manage drawdown effectively.
-
The Trail Guard: Once in profit, our smart Trailing Stop system takes over, securing your gains and allowing the trend to run as far as possible.
Goal: Consistent, protected returns. Follow us for security and growth.
