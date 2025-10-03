SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Entry Trail
Phithak Thammaphat

Golden Entry Trail

Phithak Thammaphat
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 13%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
14 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
7.50 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
27.34 USD (27 336 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (27.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
27.34 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.78
Attività di trading:
41.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
41.75%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
10 (71.43%)
Short Trade:
4 (28.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
1.95 USD
Profitto medio:
1.95 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
13.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
8.65% (17.64 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 27K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.50 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +27.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
Golden Entry Trail: Your Safe Path to Consistent Growth

Strategy Focus: Precision Entry + Automatic Profit Lock

We prioritize capital preservation and stable growth. Every trade is carefully initiated at an optimal point.

  • Low Risk Start: We begin with a minimal lot size of 0.01 to maximize portfolio safety and manage drawdown effectively.

  • The Trail Guard: Once in profit, our smart Trailing Stop system takes over, securing your gains and allowing the trend to run as far as possible.

Goal: Consistent, protected returns. Follow us for security and growth.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.06 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.03 06:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 06:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 06:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.03 06:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 06:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copia

