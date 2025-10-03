SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Golden Rule
Lauw King San al Adi P

Golden Rule

Lauw King San al Adi P
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 15%
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
6 (54.54%)
Loss Trade:
5 (45.45%)
Best Trade:
7.01 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
22.60 USD (2 257 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7.31 USD (729 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (16.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
16.98 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.45
Attività di trading:
82.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.74%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.88
Long Trade:
8 (72.73%)
Short Trade:
3 (27.27%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.09
Profitto previsto:
1.39 USD
Profitto medio:
3.77 USD
Perdita media:
-1.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-5.31 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.31 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
15.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.31 USD
Massimale:
5.31 USD (5.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.31% (5.31 USD)
Per equità:
1.07% (1.22 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD.pro 7
XAUUSD.pro 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD.pro 0
XAUUSD.pro 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD.pro -50
XAUUSD.pro 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.01 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +16.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.31 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradingProInternational-Live 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Hey there, traders! 👋 Welcome to my signal channel. Here, I keep things simple and clean by using Price Action on candlestick patterns as my main strategy. I don’t chase every move in the market—I only trade when the setup looks clear and reliable.

I focus on just two instruments: GBP/USD (GU) and Gold (XAU/USD). For Gold, I only take trades when a trusted candlestick pattern shows up that fits my method. As for GU, I trade it only between 08:00 – 10:00 server time, so everything stays disciplined and structured.

Every trade comes with a well-prepared Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), fully aligned with proper risk management. That way, results stay consistent without unnecessary risks.

Follow along with these signals, stay disciplined, and let’s grow our trading journey together 🚀📈


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.03 06:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 06:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
