|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|145
|BTCUSD
|143
|US100Cash
|66
|USDJPY
|62
|EURUSD
|11
|JP225Cash
|9
|GOLD
|6
|HK50Cash
|4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|ETHUSD
|2.4K
|BTCUSD
|2.0K
|US100Cash
|2.7K
|USDJPY
|53
|EURUSD
|160
|JP225Cash
|22
|GOLD
|332
|HK50Cash
|41
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|ETHUSD
|202K
|BTCUSD
|2.7M
|US100Cash
|246K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|702
|JP225Cash
|627
|GOLD
|20K
|HK50Cash
|308
Overview
This is a swing trading strategy focused on high-liquidity, globally significant markets with a conservative risk management approach. The strategy targets medium-term price movements across diversified asset classes to capture sustained trends while minimizing exposure to short-term volatility.
Markets Traded
Equity Indices:
- Nasdaq (NQ/NDX) - Primary focus on US technology sector, highly liquid with strong trending characteristics
- Hang Seng (HSI) - Asian market exposure, capturing Hong Kong/China market movements
Cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) - Leading cryptocurrency, primary digital asset
- Ethereum (ETH) - Second-largest cryptocurrency, captures altcoin trends
Commodities:
- Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) - Energy sector exposure, responds to global supply/demand dynamics
Foreign Exchange:
- USD/JPY - Major currency pair, safe-haven and risk sentiment indicator
Trading Style: Swing Trading
Time Horizon: Positions held from several days to several weeks, capturing intermediate price swings within larger trends.
Approach:
- Enters positions based on technical setups and market structure
- Allows trades to develop over multiple sessions
- Not concerned with intraday noise or minor fluctuations
- Targets meaningful price moves that develop over days/weeks
- Fewer trades with higher quality setups versus day trading volume
Risk Management: Conservative
Core Principles:
- Capital preservation prioritized over aggressive gains
- Smaller position sizing relative to account equity
- Strict stop-loss discipline on every trade
- Risk typically limited to 1-2% of capital per position
- Diversification across uncorrelated asset classes
- Avoids over-leveraging despite margin availability
- Patient entry timing - waits for optimal setups rather than forcing trades
Risk Controls:
- Pre-determined exit points before entering trades
- Position sizing calculated based on stop distance
- Maximum portfolio heat limits (total capital at risk across all positions)
- Avoids adding to losing positions
- Reduces exposure during high-volatility or uncertain market conditions
Strategy Advantages
- Diversification: Multiple asset classes reduce correlation risk
- Flexibility: Can adapt to various market conditions across global markets
- Sustainability: Conservative approach supports long-term consistency
- Time efficiency: Swing trading doesn't require constant market monitoring
- Quality over quantity: Focus on high-probability setups reduces emotional trading
This strategy balances opportunity across major global markets while maintaining disciplined risk management suitable for steady, long-term capital growth.
