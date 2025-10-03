SegnaliSezioni
Mohd Shukri Bin Mahadi

DoubleBottom

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 69%
XMGlobal-MT5 12
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
446
Profit Trade:
168 (37.66%)
Loss Trade:
278 (62.33%)
Best Trade:
571.74 USD
Worst Trade:
-337.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
18 339.43 USD (9 923 532 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 685.05 USD (6 742 255 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (184.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 125.21 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
107.74%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.36%
Ultimo trade:
59 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
46
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
4.73
Long Trade:
352 (78.92%)
Short Trade:
94 (21.08%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.72
Profitto previsto:
17.16 USD
Profitto medio:
109.16 USD
Perdita media:
-38.44 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-886.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-886.58 USD (18)
Crescita mensile:
15.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
85.18 USD
Massimale:
1 618.57 USD (8.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.10% (1 618.57 USD)
Per equità:
1.70% (177.58 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
ETHUSD 145
BTCUSD 143
US100Cash 66
USDJPY 62
EURUSD 11
JP225Cash 9
GOLD 6
HK50Cash 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
ETHUSD 2.4K
BTCUSD 2.0K
US100Cash 2.7K
USDJPY 53
EURUSD 160
JP225Cash 22
GOLD 332
HK50Cash 41
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
ETHUSD 202K
BTCUSD 2.7M
US100Cash 246K
USDJPY 1.9K
EURUSD 702
JP225Cash 627
GOLD 20K
HK50Cash 308
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +571.74 USD
Worst Trade: -337 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +184.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -886.58 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Trading Strategy Description

Overview

This is a swing trading strategy focused on high-liquidity, globally significant markets with a conservative risk management approach. The strategy targets medium-term price movements across diversified asset classes to capture sustained trends while minimizing exposure to short-term volatility.

Markets Traded

Equity Indices:

  • Nasdaq (NQ/NDX) - Primary focus on US technology sector, highly liquid with strong trending characteristics
  • Hang Seng (HSI) - Asian market exposure, capturing Hong Kong/China market movements

Cryptocurrencies:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) - Leading cryptocurrency, primary digital asset
  • Ethereum (ETH) - Second-largest cryptocurrency, captures altcoin trends

Commodities:

  • Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) - Energy sector exposure, responds to global supply/demand dynamics

Foreign Exchange:

  • USD/JPY - Major currency pair, safe-haven and risk sentiment indicator

Trading Style: Swing Trading

Time Horizon: Positions held from several days to several weeks, capturing intermediate price swings within larger trends.

Approach:

  • Enters positions based on technical setups and market structure
  • Allows trades to develop over multiple sessions
  • Not concerned with intraday noise or minor fluctuations
  • Targets meaningful price moves that develop over days/weeks
  • Fewer trades with higher quality setups versus day trading volume

Risk Management: Conservative

Core Principles:

  • Capital preservation prioritized over aggressive gains
  • Smaller position sizing relative to account equity
  • Strict stop-loss discipline on every trade
  • Risk typically limited to 1-2% of capital per position
  • Diversification across uncorrelated asset classes
  • Avoids over-leveraging despite margin availability
  • Patient entry timing - waits for optimal setups rather than forcing trades

Risk Controls:

  • Pre-determined exit points before entering trades
  • Position sizing calculated based on stop distance
  • Maximum portfolio heat limits (total capital at risk across all positions)
  • Avoids adding to losing positions
  • Reduces exposure during high-volatility or uncertain market conditions

Strategy Advantages

  • Diversification: Multiple asset classes reduce correlation risk
  • Flexibility: Can adapt to various market conditions across global markets
  • Sustainability: Conservative approach supports long-term consistency
  • Time efficiency: Swing trading doesn't require constant market monitoring
  • Quality over quantity: Focus on high-probability setups reduces emotional trading

This strategy balances opportunity across major global markets while maintaining disciplined risk management suitable for steady, long-term capital growth.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.03 00:59
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
DoubleBottom
30USD al mese
69%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
13
0%
446
37%
108%
1.71
17.16
USD
10%
1:500
