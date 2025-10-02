- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
279
Profit Trade:
218 (78.13%)
Loss Trade:
61 (21.86%)
Best Trade:
20.28 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.37 USD
Profitto lordo:
158.89 USD (10 809 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-177.16 USD (11 323 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (5.64 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
42.69 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.54%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.30
Long Trade:
124 (44.44%)
Short Trade:
155 (55.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-0.07 USD
Profitto medio:
0.73 USD
Perdita media:
-2.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-23.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-37.64 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-1.40%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
27.95 USD
Massimale:
60.80 USD (113.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
25.22% (5.43 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|258
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|-16
|AUDUSD
|-2
|USDJPY
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-331
|AUDUSD
|-214
|USDJPY
|31
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +20.28 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.64 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -23.90 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 309
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1288
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.68 × 163
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.73 × 33
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.89 × 190
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.14 × 76
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.20 × 1026
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.26 × 236
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.50 × 2
**📊 Signal Description:**
Welcome to my trading signal. My strategy is based on **clear market structure, liquidity levels, and disciplined risk management**. Every trade is taken with strict rules to protect capital and aim for consistent growth over time.
* ✅ **Risk Management First:** Each position is sized carefully with controlled drawdown.
* ✅ **Stable Approach:** Focus on quality setups, not quantity of trades.
* ✅ **Transparency:** No martingale, no grid, no gambling systems.
* ✅ **Consistency:** Designed for long-term steady results, not short-term luck.
I treat this signal as my own personal account – with patience, discipline, and focus on capital protection. If you are looking for a reliable and responsible trading style, this signal is built exactly for that.
---
---
