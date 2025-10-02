SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / My signal98
Meriem Yahiaoui

My signal98

Meriem Yahiaoui
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
279
Profit Trade:
218 (78.13%)
Loss Trade:
61 (21.86%)
Best Trade:
20.28 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.37 USD
Profitto lordo:
158.89 USD (10 809 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-177.16 USD (11 323 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (5.64 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
42.69 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.54%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.30
Long Trade:
124 (44.44%)
Short Trade:
155 (55.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-0.07 USD
Profitto medio:
0.73 USD
Perdita media:
-2.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-23.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-37.64 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-1.40%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
27.95 USD
Massimale:
60.80 USD (113.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
25.22% (5.43 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 258
AUDUSD 16
USDJPY 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -16
AUDUSD -2
USDJPY 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -331
AUDUSD -214
USDJPY 31
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +20.28 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.64 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -23.90 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 309
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1288
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.68 × 163
VantageFX-Live
0.73 × 33
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.89 × 190
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
Darwinex-Live
1.14 × 76
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.20 × 1026
Eightcap-Live
1.26 × 236
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Exness-MT5Real
1.50 × 2
40 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
**📊 Signal Description:**
Welcome to my trading signal. My strategy is based on **clear market structure, liquidity levels, and disciplined risk management**. Every trade is taken with strict rules to protect capital and aim for consistent growth over time.

* ✅ **Risk Management First:** Each position is sized carefully with controlled drawdown.
* ✅ **Stable Approach:** Focus on quality setups, not quantity of trades.
* ✅ **Transparency:** No martingale, no grid, no gambling systems.
* ✅ **Consistency:** Designed for long-term steady results, not short-term luck.

I treat this signal as my own personal account – with patience, discipline, and focus on capital protection. If you are looking for a reliable and responsible trading style, this signal is built exactly for that.

---
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.02 19:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
My signal98
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
22
USD
9
0%
279
78%
100%
0.89
-0.07
USD
25%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.