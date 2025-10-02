SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / CrazyGOLD M1
Hong Tao Yu

CrazyGOLD M1

Hong Tao Yu
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4
Profit Trade:
4 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
7.16 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
21.41 USD (2 139 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (21.41 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
21.41 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
5.94
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
3 (75.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (25.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
5.35 USD
Profitto medio:
5.35 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
39.13%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.16 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.41 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EightcapGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
This EA is named CrazyGOLD-M1, it can be found in MT5 market.

CrazyGOLD-M1 is a professional Expert Advisor optimized for trading XAU/USD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.

Its architecture is built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, focusing on liquidity zones and swing resistance to identify high-probability entries.

The gold market has been highly unpredictable in recent years, and many traders struggle to manage it manually. CrazyGOLD-M1 provides a reliable solution by applying systematic analysis to detect smart money movements and determine precise entry points.

This EA does not open trades every day—it only executes when clear opportunities are identified, typically every 2–3 days, often placing multiple trades during such periods.

The algorithm applies fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for each trade, ensuring consistent risk management. With a small SL, logical TP, and an average risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, the EA achieves a win rate of over 60%.

Importantly, CrazyGOLD-M1 does not use martingale or grid strategies, allowing traders to manage risk safely at all times.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.02 15:29
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
