This EA is named CrazyGOLD-M1, it can be found in MT5 market.

CrazyGOLD-M1 is a professional Expert Advisor optimized for trading XAU/USD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.



Its architecture is built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, focusing on liquidity zones and swing resistance to identify high-probability entries.

The gold market has been highly unpredictable in recent years, and many traders struggle to manage it manually. CrazyGOLD-M1 provides a reliable solution by applying systematic analysis to detect smart money movements and determine precise entry points.

This EA does not open trades every day—it only executes when clear opportunities are identified, typically every 2–3 days, often placing multiple trades during such periods.

The algorithm applies fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for each trade, ensuring consistent risk management. With a small SL, logical TP, and an average risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, the EA achieves a win rate of over 60%.

Importantly, CrazyGOLD-M1 does not use martingale or grid strategies, allowing traders to manage risk safely at all times.



