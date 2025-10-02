- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
41
Profit Trade:
24 (58.53%)
Loss Trade:
17 (41.46%)
Best Trade:
27.38 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
152.60 USD (153 600 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-247.67 USD (241 207 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (80.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
80.17 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.65%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
51
Tempo di attesa medio:
58 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.47
Long Trade:
30 (73.17%)
Short Trade:
11 (26.83%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.62
Profitto previsto:
-2.32 USD
Profitto medio:
6.36 USD
Perdita media:
-14.57 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-201.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-201.22 USD (10)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
132.11 USD
Massimale:
201.22 USD (6.33%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.33% (201.22 USD)
Per equità:
4.15% (129.78 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-90
|GBPUSD
|-2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|-4
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-87K
|GBPUSD
|-238
|USDJPY
|120
|EURUSD
|-344
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +27.38 USD
Worst Trade: -31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +80.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -201.22 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real9" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
EnviLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
|0.00 × 1
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 8
|
Exness-Real26
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.36 × 25
|
Exness-Real17
|0.47 × 251
|
Exness-Real9
|0.48 × 225
|
Exness-Real25
|0.52 × 87
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.56 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.60 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.60 × 5
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.60 × 43
150 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
This is a Portfolio system based on many sub_systems, each order with SL.
Pairs: Gold , Currency, BTC, ETH
Suggestion:
1、Min 3K usd for ECN (Raw, Zero)account @ 0.01 lot .
2、Best to use same broker as low slippage and no Swap on Exness, link : Click here
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
1
100%
41
58%
100%
0.61
-2.32
USD
USD
6%
1:500