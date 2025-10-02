SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Super Portfolio EXness 3112
Qi Kai Fan

Super Portfolio EXness 3112

Qi Kai Fan
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -3%
Exness-Real9
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
41
Profit Trade:
24 (58.53%)
Loss Trade:
17 (41.46%)
Best Trade:
27.38 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
152.60 USD (153 600 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-247.67 USD (241 207 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (80.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
80.17 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.65%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
51
Tempo di attesa medio:
58 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.47
Long Trade:
30 (73.17%)
Short Trade:
11 (26.83%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.62
Profitto previsto:
-2.32 USD
Profitto medio:
6.36 USD
Perdita media:
-14.57 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-201.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-201.22 USD (10)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
132.11 USD
Massimale:
201.22 USD (6.33%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.33% (201.22 USD)
Per equità:
4.15% (129.78 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
GBPUSD 1
USDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -90
GBPUSD -2
USDJPY 1
EURUSD -4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -87K
GBPUSD -238
USDJPY 120
EURUSD -344
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +27.38 USD
Worst Trade: -31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +80.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -201.22 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real9" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Pro-2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
EnviLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
0.00 × 1
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.20 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 8
Exness-Real26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.36 × 25
Exness-Real17
0.47 × 251
Exness-Real9
0.48 × 225
Exness-Real25
0.52 × 87
Darwinex-Live-2
0.56 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.60 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.60 × 5
EagleFX-Live
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.60 × 43
150 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This is a Portfolio system based on many sub_systems,  each order with SL.

Pairs: Gold , Currency, BTC, ETH 

Suggestion: 

1、Min 3K usd for ECN (Raw, Zero)account @ 0.01 lot .

2、Best to use same broker as low slippage and no Swap on Exness,  link :  Click here 


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.02 12:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 11:09
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 11:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Super Portfolio EXness 3112
30USD al mese
-3%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
1
100%
41
58%
100%
0.61
-2.32
USD
6%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.