SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / InvestXpertsFlow
Marcel Himmerich

InvestXpertsFlow

Marcel Himmerich
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 5000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
20
Profit Trade:
9 (45.00%)
Loss Trade:
11 (55.00%)
Best Trade:
52.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-21.12 USD
Profitto lordo:
129.59 USD (9 203 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-147.18 USD (10 833 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (82.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
82.28 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
41.63%
Massimo carico di deposito:
38.03%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
24 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.24
Long Trade:
13 (65.00%)
Short Trade:
7 (35.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.88
Profitto previsto:
-0.88 USD
Profitto medio:
14.40 USD
Perdita media:
-13.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-55.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-55.46 USD (4)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
46.69 USD
Massimale:
73.83 USD (7.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.00% (73.83 USD)
Per equità:
1.75% (17.86 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
DE40 8
XAUUSD 5
US30 4
EURUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
DE40 5
XAUUSD 27
US30 -10
EURUSD -40
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
DE40 -2K
XAUUSD 561
US30 -128
EURUSD -92
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +52.79 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +82.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -55.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.46 × 98
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Exness-MT5Real3
0.89 × 54
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 463
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.70 × 600
FusionMarkets-Live
1.73 × 561
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.76 × 220
101 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Note:
This signal is intended only for documentation and transparency of my personal trades.
It is not meant to be subscribed to or copied.

All trading decisions are discretionary/manual.
Execution is routed via the AgenaTrader–MT5 connector, which makes MQL classify trades as “Algo” (Magic Number).

To avoid any misunderstanding, I have deliberately set the subscription price very high (5000 $).
The signal should be seen purely as a tracking account, not as a trading recommendation.
Anyone who still subscribes does so entirely at their own risk.

📺 YouTube – Live Trading & Community
👉 https://www.youtube.com/@investxpertslive


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.02 10:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 09:09
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.02 03:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 03:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 03:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.02 01:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 01:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 01:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 01:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 01:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
InvestXpertsFlow
5000USD al mese
-2%
0
0
USD
994
USD
1
100%
20
45%
42%
0.88
-0.88
USD
7%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.