- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|8
|XAUUSD
|5
|US30
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|DE40
|5
|XAUUSD
|27
|US30
|-10
|EURUSD
|-40
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|DE40
|-2K
|XAUUSD
|561
|US30
|-128
|EURUSD
|-92
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 113
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.46 × 98
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.89 × 54
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 463
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
MarketEquityInc-Live
|1.56 × 54
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.70 × 600
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.73 × 561
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.76 × 220
Note:
This signal is intended only for documentation and transparency of my personal trades.
It is not meant to be subscribed to or copied.
All trading decisions are discretionary/manual.
Execution is routed via the AgenaTrader–MT5 connector, which makes MQL classify trades as “Algo” (Magic Number).
To avoid any misunderstanding, I have deliberately set the subscription price very high (5000 $).
The signal should be seen purely as a tracking account, not as a trading recommendation.
Anyone who still subscribes does so entirely at their own risk.
📺 YouTube – Live Trading & Community
👉 https://www.youtube.com/@investxpertslive
