Note:

This signal is intended only for documentation and transparency of my personal trades.

It is not meant to be subscribed to or copied.

All trading decisions are discretionary/manual.

Execution is routed via the AgenaTrader–MT5 connector, which makes MQL classify trades as “Algo” (Magic Number).



To avoid any misunderstanding, I have deliberately set the subscription price very high (5000 $).

The signal should be seen purely as a tracking account, not as a trading recommendation.

Anyone who still subscribes does so entirely at their own risk.

📺 YouTube – Live Trading & Community

👉 https://www.youtube.com/@investxpertslive

