Demirel Capital Bilişim ve Medya Limited Şirketi

Demirel Capital MT5

Demirel Capital Bilişim ve Medya Limited Şirketi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
3.10 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
9.50 USD (1 131 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.34 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (9.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9.50 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.17
Attività di trading:
92.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.22%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
41.64
Long Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
27.94
Profitto previsto:
1.19 USD
Profitto medio:
1.19 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
1.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
0.22 USD (0.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.02% (0.08 USD)
Per equità:
1.97% (5.91 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 2
BRENT 1
BRKb.N 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 2
BRENT 3
BRKb.N 0
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 312
EURUSD 225
BRENT 310
BRKb.N 284
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.10 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FxPro-MT5 Live02" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Pro
5.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5
6.06 × 3550
Are you dissatisfied with the performance of your investments and overwhelmed by the complexity of the markets? Instead of leaving your savings to chance, how about managing them with mathematical precision?

Many individual investors miss out on potential gains because they fail to make the right decisions at the right time, act on emotion, or cannot dedicate enough time to market analysis. This situation causes capital to erode or stagnate over the years.

We eliminate this problem. With our investment algorithms, which have been continuously tested and developed for a full 10 years, we work for you on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With our system based entirely on data, not emotions, we aim for predictable and stable growth.

Our 10-year testing process is the greatest proof of how resilient our system is against various market fluctuations and crises. All you have to do is sit back and watch your savings grow with a proven strategy.

Stop making investments based on guesswork. Let us give you a live demonstration of how our system works and discover together what we can do for your portfolio.

Imagine: an expert working for you 24/7, one that never gets tired, never panics, and operates solely on a proven formula for success. This is exactly what our algorithms, developed with our 10 years of experience, are. While you focus on your family and your job, we ensure that your savings grow safely with a target of a 4-5% monthly return in USD.

Financial peace of mind is just a click away. Message us now to get more information about our service and to learn how we can secure your future!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.03 16:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 07:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 07:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 19:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 19:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 19:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 19:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 19:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
