Stephen Bouwer

Nasdaq Pulse

Stephen Bouwer
0 recensioni
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
FTMO-Server
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
65
Profit Trade:
38 (58.46%)
Loss Trade:
27 (41.54%)
Best Trade:
135.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-191.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
852.89 USD (145 145 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 637.05 USD (126 619 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (413.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
413.57 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.21
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.72
Long Trade:
35 (53.85%)
Short Trade:
30 (46.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.52
Profitto previsto:
-12.06 USD
Profitto medio:
22.44 USD
Perdita media:
-60.63 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-254.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-348.68 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.05%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
904.63 USD
Massimale:
1 084.51 USD (10.65%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US100.cash 57
GER40.cash 6
US30.cash 1
GBPAUD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US100.cash -730
GER40.cash -64
US30.cash 5
GBPAUD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US100.cash 14K
GER40.cash -1.8K
US30.cash 6K
GBPAUD 278
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +135.32 USD
Worst Trade: -191 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +413.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -254.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FTMO-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📌 Nasdaq Pulse – Signal Description

Nasdaq Pulse is a mechanical Nasdaq 100 strategy built to capture high-probability moves during the U.S. session. Every trade is rule-based — no guessing, no emotions.

Performance (July 1 – Oct 25):

  • 📊 54 Trades executed

  • 🎯 51.85% Win Rate

  • ⚖️ Profit Factor: 2.12

  • 💵 Lot Size: 1

  • 📉 Max Equity Drawdown: $337.30

Key Features:

  • ✅ Focused exclusively on NAS100 – one of the most liquid & volatile indices.

  • Fully mechanical system — each trade follows strict rules (TP or SL, no manual exits).

  • ✅ Entries based on market bias + retracement levels (proven session logic).

  • ✅ Can generate more than one entry per day depending on market conditions.

  • ✅ Designed for long-term consistency > short-term emotions.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Use appropriate lot sizing according to your account balance and risk profile.

🚀 Ride the pulse of the Nasdaq with confidence and discipline.

IMPORTANT NOTE :  I have only run this strategy on this account since 9th Sept 2025 - you will see when I changed to a fixed lot of 0.25 - the trades before the 9th were not part of this strategy, so please ignore the history before the 9th Sept 2025.  The summary I gave you above is a true reflection of the strategy without missing any trades.


2025.10.02 05:59 2025.10.02 05:59:44  

Only follow the statistics from the 9th September 2025. The trades before that were on a different strategy which was not profitable.

2025.10.01 16:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
