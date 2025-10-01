SegnaliSezioni
Albert Kuipers

The Majors Oracle

Albert Kuipers
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
2.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.24 USD (285 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3.72 USD (173 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (4.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4.78 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.30
Attività di trading:
21.23%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.68%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
1.85
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.95
Profitto previsto:
0.44 USD
Profitto medio:
1.21 USD
Perdita media:
-1.86 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.90 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.48 USD
Massimale:
1.90 USD (0.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.35% (1.82 USD)
Per equità:
1.01% (5.27 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -2
GBPUSD 114
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.12 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.90 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.22 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.39 × 85
FPMarkets-Live2
0.47 × 19
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.59 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.73 × 95
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.80 × 260
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 294
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.27 × 548
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.40 × 47
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
2.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.32 × 203
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.50 × 4
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.50 × 4
19 più
📊 Advanced Signal for EUR/USD & GBP/USD
This signal is designed for traders who value precision, stability, and consistent growth.
Powered by an advanced algorithm, it continuously scans the market, identifies high-probability entry points, and executes a multi-stage profit management strategy to ensure controlled, reliable performance with minimal risk.

Perfect for large accounts – this signal prioritizes capital safety and steady returns.
🔁 Multi-stage profit closing for optimized results
📈 Proven consistency across different market conditions

Follow this signal if you seek long-term stability, low drawdown, and sustainable profit growth.


🔑 Key Features

  • ⚙️ Advanced trading algorithm for continuous market analysis

  • 🎯 Accurate entry filters for optimal trade timing

  • 📈 Improved trading performance through intelligent strategies

  • 💰 Multi-stage profit closure for precise exit control

  • 🤖 Fully automatic trading mode

  • 🧠 Smart money management system for capital protection

  • 📰 Flexible economic news filter to avoid high-risk events

  • 🛡️ High spread protection for stable execution

  • Day and time filters for optimized trading sessions

💡 Recommended Settings

  • 💵 Minimum balance: $200

  • ⚖️ Pairs: EUR/USD and GBP/USD

  • ⚙️ Best use low spread ECN accounts

🎯 Objective

The main goal is to provide safer, more efficient, and performance-driven trading.
By combining smart analysis, risk control, and profit optimization, the system delivers a balanced and consistent trading experience.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.03 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 20:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.01 16:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 16:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 16:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.01 12:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 12:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 12:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 12:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 12:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
