- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-2
|GBPUSD
|114
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.14 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.22 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.39 × 85
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.47 × 19
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.59 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.73 × 95
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.80 × 260
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.88 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.04 × 294
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.27 × 548
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.40 × 47
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.32 × 203
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|2.50 × 4
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.50 × 4
📊 Advanced Signal for EUR/USD & GBP/USD
This signal is designed for traders who value precision, stability, and consistent growth.
Powered by an advanced algorithm, it continuously scans the market, identifies high-probability entry points, and executes a multi-stage profit management strategy to ensure controlled, reliable performance with minimal risk.
✅ Perfect for large accounts – this signal prioritizes capital safety and steady returns.
🔁 Multi-stage profit closing for optimized results
📈 Proven consistency across different market conditions
Follow this signal if you seek long-term stability, low drawdown, and sustainable profit growth.
🔑 Key Features
-
⚙️ Advanced trading algorithm for continuous market analysis
-
🎯 Accurate entry filters for optimal trade timing
-
📈 Improved trading performance through intelligent strategies
-
💰 Multi-stage profit closure for precise exit control
-
🤖 Fully automatic trading mode
-
🧠 Smart money management system for capital protection
-
📰 Flexible economic news filter to avoid high-risk events
-
🛡️ High spread protection for stable execution
-
⏰ Day and time filters for optimized trading sessions
💡 Recommended Settings
-
💵 Minimum balance: $200
-
⚖️ Pairs: EUR/USD and GBP/USD
-
⚙️ Best use low spread ECN accounts
🎯 Objective
The main goal is to provide safer, more efficient, and performance-driven trading.
By combining smart analysis, risk control, and profit optimization, the system delivers a balanced and consistent trading experience.
