|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|974
|USDJPY
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|USDJPY
|22
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
This signal focuses on major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD). The strategy combines precise entry rules with strict risk management, aiming for a balanced approach between opportunity and control that can adapt to different market phases.
Trading Style:
-
Primarily intraday trades, with occasional overnight positions when justified
-
Each trade is protected by a clear stop-loss
-
Average holding time ranges from minutes to a few hours
Account & Leverage:
The signal runs on a 100,000 USD account with 1:200 leverage. For subscribers, a similar leverage (at least 1:100) is recommended in order to mirror trade sizes realistically.
Important Notes:
-
There are no guarantees of profit; past performance is not indicative of future results
-
Execution conditions, broker differences, and slippage may lead to variations in outcomes
-
The main focus is on discipline, risk control, and consistency, not on short-term luck
