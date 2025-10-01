- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|GBPCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|8
|GBPCHF
|19
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|GBPCHF
|770
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.13 × 15
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.18 × 11
|
Exness-Real17
|0.20 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.50 × 14
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.70 × 10
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.86 × 424
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.27 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.69 × 13
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|2.40 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Axi-US06-Live
|4.20 × 5
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.69 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live10
|5.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|6.36 × 25
What you get:
-
Focused trading in Forex pairs and precious metals (e.g. Gold), with strategies tuned for volatility and market reactions.
-
Risk-managed entries, aiming for steady growth and controlled drawdowns.
-
Weekly updates and transparent performance metrics: win-rate, profit factor, max drawdown.
Why subscribe:
-
For traders seeking exposure to both currencies and metals, diversifying risk.
-
For those wanting moderate, consistent returns rather than chasing high but unstable profits.
-
Ideal for medium-risk tolerance: you get regular signals with defined stop losses, no over-leveraging.
USD
USD
USD