Zainuri Lesmana

Green Arrow Pepperstone

Zainuri Lesmana
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -13%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
16
Profit Trade:
5 (31.25%)
Loss Trade:
11 (68.75%)
Best Trade:
13.46 USD
Worst Trade:
-18.56 USD
Profitto lordo:
26.64 USD (1 332 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-90.12 USD (6 566 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (25.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
25.04 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.52
Attività di trading:
20.13%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.83%
Ultimo trade:
22 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
58 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.77
Long Trade:
8 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
8 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.30
Profitto previsto:
-3.97 USD
Profitto medio:
5.33 USD
Perdita media:
-8.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-82.72 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-82.72 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-13.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
63.48 USD
Massimale:
82.72 USD (15.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.50% (82.72 USD)
Per equità:
5.63% (27.09 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -63
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -5.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.46 USD
Worst Trade: -19 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +25.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -82.72 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.83 × 8219
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 3441
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
9.00 × 4
Coinexx-Live
10.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real6
10.40 × 30
Primary Instruments: XAUUSD (gold), selected major FX

Trading Style: Bang Jay’s Price Action Strategy (PAS), trend following with structured confirmations, no martingale and no grid
Trigger Timeframe: M5–M30
Active Hours: London session, New York session; rarely during Tokyo session

Approach & Edge

Green Arrow CT executes the Price Action Strategy. We identify trend structure, order blocks or supply–demand zones, and breakout–retest momentum. Each entry is placed with a measured Stop Loss. No averaging against the trend, no martingale, no grid. Exits combine partial take profit and ATR based trailing stop.

Risk Management

  • Risk per trade: low to moderate, adjusted to volatility

  • Simultaneous exposure: limited with correlation control, especially on multi pair conditions

  • High impact news: avoid trading 10–30 minutes before and after releases such as NFP or FOMC unless there is a high probability setup

  • Target: risk to reward ratio greater than 1:1, dynamic with market structure

  • Primary objective: maintain controlled drawdown and equity consistency

Follower Settings Recommendations (MQL5)

  • Minimum balance: USD 500

  • Leverage: at least 1:100 recommended for margin flexibility

  • Copy mode: Proportional by balance

  • Margin usage cap: conservative at 30 percent of equity or less

  • Equity protection (optional): enable a stop if your equity drops more than 20 percent from your personal peak

  • VPS: use a VPS with latency under 50 ms to the broker server to reduce slippage

  • SL or TP: allow SL and TP to be copied as is. Avoid manual intervention unless in emergency conditions on your side

Execution Policy

  • Stop Loss is always set at entry

  • No holding positions during very thin liquidity or extreme spreads

  • Position size adapts to volatility. There may be flat periods with no trades when no valid setup exists

Transparency

All results and order history are reflected on the MQL5 page. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Green Arrow focuses on capital preservation and sustainable equity growth, not lottery style gains.

Who This Signal Is For

Traders and investors who prioritize disciplined risk, prefer a rules based price action approach, and understand that markets cycle through trending, ranging, and no signal phases.

Disclaimer: Trading CFD or FX involves high risk. Investment value can go up and down. You are fully responsible for your copy settings and personal risk decisions. Make sure you understand how MQL5 signal copying works before subscribing.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.02 03:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 02:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 02:49
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 06:04
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 06:04
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Green Arrow Pepperstone
30USD al mese
-13%
0
0
USD
419
USD
1
0%
16
31%
20%
0.29
-3.97
USD
17%
1:500
