Vyom Tekriwal

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 Signal

Vyom Tekriwal
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 6%
AAAFx-5 Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
26
Profit Trade:
21 (80.76%)
Loss Trade:
5 (19.23%)
Best Trade:
16.06 EUR
Worst Trade:
-12.58 EUR
Profitto lordo:
106.25 EUR (7 099 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-43.02 EUR (3 601 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (66.85 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
66.85 EUR (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.38
Attività di trading:
78.38%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.25%
Ultimo trade:
4 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
27
Tempo di attesa medio:
34 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.05
Long Trade:
20 (76.92%)
Short Trade:
6 (23.08%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.47
Profitto previsto:
2.43 EUR
Profitto medio:
5.06 EUR
Perdita media:
-8.60 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-30.90 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.90 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
5.93%
Algo trading:
35%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
30.90 EUR (2.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.70% (30.90 EUR)
Per equità:
1.43% (15.94 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 3.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.06 EUR
Worst Trade: -13 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +66.85 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -30.90 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "AAAFx-5 Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Eightcap-Live
0.68 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.86 × 7
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
1.15 × 79
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Please Use Recommended Set File for Gold Added in Comment Section _ Use M15 time on Gold for live & backtest . Thankyou!

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with advanced algorithmic logic and a blend of proven technical indicators, this EA aims to deliver consistent performance under various market conditions.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The EA utilizes a strategic combination of:

  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

  • Moving Average (MA)

  • Stochastic Oscillator

  • Supertrend AI-based Filter

These indicators work in harmony to identify high-probability entry and exit points with precision. The system incorporates intelligent signal filtering and confirmation mechanisms to reduce false signals and improve trade accuracy.

Key Features:

  • Optimized for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe

  • Supports ECN brokers and low-spread accounts

  • No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage

  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

  • Simple setup with user-friendly interface

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is the result of extensive back-testing, real-market forward testing, and ongoing refinements to ensure long-term stability and profitability. Whether you are looking to diversify your portfolio or automate your gold trading strategy, this EA offers a robust and intelligent solution.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.01 01:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 01:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
