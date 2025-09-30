- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
944
Profit Trade:
676 (71.61%)
Loss Trade:
268 (28.39%)
Best Trade:
58.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-19.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 889.34 USD (1 846 145 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-894.04 USD (1 147 112 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (8.53 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
71.83 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.92%
Ultimo trade:
14 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
179
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
14.13
Long Trade:
479 (50.74%)
Short Trade:
465 (49.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.11
Profitto previsto:
1.05 USD
Profitto medio:
2.79 USD
Perdita media:
-3.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-46.62 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-46.62 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
102.66%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
70.44 USD (7.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.56% (70.36 USD)
Per equità:
3.25% (30.66 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|746
|GBPJPY
|130
|BTCUSD
|32
|US30
|15
|USTEC
|11
|DE40
|5
|USDJPY
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|849
|GBPJPY
|84
|BTCUSD
|25
|US30
|61
|USTEC
|2
|DE40
|-14
|USDJPY
|-7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|39K
|GBPJPY
|9K
|BTCUSD
|270K
|US30
|54K
|USTEC
|-2.8K
|DE40
|-6.1K
|USDJPY
|-498
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +58.80 USD
Worst Trade: -19 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +8.53 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -46.62 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.50 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.36 × 222
