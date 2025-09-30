SegnaliSezioni
Walter Joseph Dillard

HJ 1

Walter Joseph Dillard
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 268%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
944
Profit Trade:
676 (71.61%)
Loss Trade:
268 (28.39%)
Best Trade:
58.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-19.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 889.34 USD (1 846 145 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-894.04 USD (1 147 112 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (8.53 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
71.83 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.92%
Ultimo trade:
14 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
179
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
14.13
Long Trade:
479 (50.74%)
Short Trade:
465 (49.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.11
Profitto previsto:
1.05 USD
Profitto medio:
2.79 USD
Perdita media:
-3.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-46.62 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-46.62 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
102.66%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
70.44 USD (7.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.56% (70.36 USD)
Per equità:
3.25% (30.66 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 746
GBPJPY 130
BTCUSD 32
US30 15
USTEC 11
DE40 5
USDJPY 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 849
GBPJPY 84
BTCUSD 25
US30 61
USTEC 2
DE40 -14
USDJPY -7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 39K
GBPJPY 9K
BTCUSD 270K
US30 54K
USTEC -2.8K
DE40 -6.1K
USDJPY -498
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +58.80 USD
Worst Trade: -19 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +8.53 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -46.62 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.36 × 222
73 più
For monitoring purposes only. 
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.30 13:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 13:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
HJ 1
30USD al mese
268%
0
0
USD
984
USD
8
97%
944
71%
100%
2.11
1.05
USD
8%
1:500
