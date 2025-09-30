- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
10 (100.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-67.05 USD (1 294 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
-1.22
Attività di trading:
96.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
34.75%
Ultimo trade:
11 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
10 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
-6.71 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
-6.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-65.21 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-65.21 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-31.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
67.05 USD
Massimale:
67.05 USD (31.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.65% (66.45 USD)
Per equità:
17.64% (33.30 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|-66
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -65.21 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.75 × 16
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.67 × 3
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 20
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.79 × 48
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|1.80 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.94 × 5323
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|2.00 × 4
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.15 × 40
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.50 × 8
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.90 × 20
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|3.05 × 269
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.13 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.14 × 21
Good traders focus on protecting their money
Trading rules:
1.First Capital Protection
2.Never Disable Rule No. 1
by implementing money management properly, trading becomes easy and fun
I always try to make trading comfortable and balance safe even growing
Be Consistent
Be Disciplined
Be Risk Manager
Be Patient
Be Humble
Be Calm
Just Charts , No Emotion
Trading is a marathon , Not a Sprinter
In trading:
1.Slow is Fast
2.Fast is End Game
make sure you have followed the right trader, who can manage risk well and provide consistent profits to your account
we grow together
trading is easy and fun
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-32%
0
0
USD
USD
159
USD
USD
1
0%
10
0%
97%
0.00
-6.71
USD
USD
32%
1:500