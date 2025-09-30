SegnaliSezioni
Moh Ubaidillah Setya Putra

Java Trader

Moh Ubaidillah Setya Putra
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -32%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
10 (100.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-67.05 USD (1 294 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
-1.22
Attività di trading:
96.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
34.75%
Ultimo trade:
11 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
10 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
-6.71 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
-6.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-65.21 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-65.21 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-31.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
67.05 USD
Massimale:
67.05 USD (31.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.65% (66.45 USD)
Per equità:
17.64% (33.30 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD -66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD -1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -65.21 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.75 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
1.67 × 3
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 20
DooTechnology-Live
1.79 × 48
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
1.80 × 10
Tickmill-Live
1.94 × 5323
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
2.00 × 4
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
2.15 × 40
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.50 × 8
Coinexx-Live
2.90 × 20
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 4
3.05 × 269
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.13 × 23
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.14 × 21
36 più
Good traders focus on protecting their money


Trading rules:

1.First Capital Protection

2.Never Disable Rule No. 1


by implementing money management properly, trading becomes easy and fun


I always try to make trading comfortable and balance safe even growing


Be Consistent

Be Disciplined

Be Risk Manager

Be Patient

Be Humble 

Be Calm


Just Charts , No Emotion


Trading is a marathon , Not a Sprinter


In trading:

1.Slow is Fast

2.Fast is End Game


make sure you have followed the right trader, who can manage risk well and provide consistent profits to your account


we grow together


trading is easy and fun
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.01 14:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 12:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 15:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 15:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 12:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 12:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 12:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.30 12:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 12:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Java Trader
30USD al mese
-32%
0
0
USD
159
USD
1
0%
10
0%
97%
0.00
-6.71
USD
32%
1:500
