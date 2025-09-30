SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Btc Sideway
Quang Hiep Tran

Btc Sideway

0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -15%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-29.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-30.59 USD (9 161 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
73 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
37 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
-30.59 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
-30.59 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-29.31 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-29.31 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
30.59 USD
Massimale:
30.59 USD (15.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.28% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -9.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -29 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -29.31 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
This strategy utilizes an Expert Advisor (EA) to manage trade execution and is specifically designed to perform well in the Bitcoin (BTC) market when it is moving within a sideways (range-bound) condition. At the current stage, I am focusing on aggressive account growth by allocating 20% of the account balance for long (buy) positions and 15% for short (sell) positions.

It is important to note that this is a high-risk, high-return approach. There may be periods of drawdown caused by consecutive losing trades; however, the winning trades are intended to recover those losses and drive substantial account growth.

The strategy follows the “small loss, big win” principle but applies it in a way that fits sideways market conditions. It only initiates positions when there is a clear and well-defined trading signal, resulting in approximately 10 trades per year. Patience and confidence in the methodology are essential for success.

The anticipated annual return is to double the account (x2) or more under favorable market conditions.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.30 10:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 10:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 07:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 07:26
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 07:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.30 07:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 73 days
