This strategy utilizes an Expert Advisor (EA) to manage trade execution and is specifically designed to perform well in the Bitcoin (BTC) market when it is moving within a sideways (range-bound) condition. At the current stage, I am focusing on aggressive account growth by allocating 20% of the account balance for long (buy) positions and 15% for short (sell) positions.

It is important to note that this is a high-risk, high-return approach. There may be periods of drawdown caused by consecutive losing trades; however, the winning trades are intended to recover those losses and drive substantial account growth.

The strategy follows the “small loss, big win” principle but applies it in a way that fits sideways market conditions. It only initiates positions when there is a clear and well-defined trading signal, resulting in approximately 10 trades per year. Patience and confidence in the methodology are essential for success.

The anticipated annual return is to double the account (x2) or more under favorable market conditions.



