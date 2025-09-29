- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|EURCAD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|-3
|EURNZD
|1
|CADJPY
|0
|AUDNZD
|0
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-294
|EURCAD
|-41
|EURNZD
|37
|CADJPY
|-100
|AUDNZD
|11
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.50 × 4
|
Axiory-Live
|1.57 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.79 × 5943
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.88 × 168
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.24 × 78
Strategy: A Capital Flow Index model that capitalizes on relative order flow and liquidity sweeps.
DCF Bets seeks to position on the “smart side” of intraday liquidity. The system maps where resting orders are likely clustered (recent imbalances, session extremes, round numbers, VWAP bands), waits for a sweep (stop-run/fake-out/break-out), and then enters back into the prevailing flow once order-flow confirms absorption and momentum shifts. Higher-time frame bias guides direction; low-time frame execution refines entries with tight risk.Markets: FX Majors & Crosses + Gold: EUR, AUD, CAD, USD, NZD, GBP, CHF, JPY, XAU
Time Frames
-
Bias: Daily
-
Execution: M1, M2, M5, M15
What to Expect
-
Discipline First: The system prefers fewer, higher-quality trades over constant activity.
-
Use a reliable ECN broker (IC Markets) with tight spreads and fast execution (especially for M1–M15 entries).
Risk & Disclamers
- Trading leveraged products involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns will occur, this strategy manages risk per trade and per day, but no strategy is risk-free. Only allocate capital you can afford to risk.