SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Daily Capital Flow Bets
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom

Daily Capital Flow Bets

Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
35
Profit Trade:
22 (62.85%)
Loss Trade:
13 (37.14%)
Best Trade:
9.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-13.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
39.57 USD (1 742 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-40.34 USD (2 129 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (6.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10.81 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
23.83%
Massimo carico di deposito:
134.31%
Ultimo trade:
12 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
55
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.03
Long Trade:
19 (54.29%)
Short Trade:
16 (45.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.98
Profitto previsto:
-0.02 USD
Profitto medio:
1.80 USD
Perdita media:
-3.10 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-23.27 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-23.27 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
0.86%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
15.62 USD
Massimale:
23.97 USD (11.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.21% (23.54 USD)
Per equità:
43.55% (82.44 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
EURCAD 2
EURNZD 2
CADJPY 2
AUDNZD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 3
EURCAD -3
EURNZD 1
CADJPY 0
AUDNZD 0
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -294
EURCAD -41
EURNZD 37
CADJPY -100
AUDNZD 11
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.92 USD
Worst Trade: -14 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -23.27 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.50 × 4
Axiory-Live
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.79 × 5943
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.88 × 168
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.24 × 78
63 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Strategy: A Capital Flow Index model that capitalizes on relative order flow and liquidity sweeps.

DCF Bets seeks to position on the “smart side” of intraday liquidity. The system maps where resting orders are likely clustered (recent imbalances, session extremes, round numbers, VWAP bands), waits for a sweep (stop-run/fake-out/break-out), and then enters back into the prevailing flow once order-flow confirms absorption and momentum shifts. Higher-time frame bias guides direction; low-time frame execution refines entries with tight risk.

Markets: FX Majors & Crosses + Gold: EUR, AUD, CAD, USD, NZD, GBP, CHF, JPY, XAU

Time Frames

  • Bias: Daily

  • Execution: M1, M2, M5, M15

What to Expect

  • Discipline First: The system prefers fewer, higher-quality trades over constant activity.

Copy Guidance (Important)

  • Use a reliable ECN broker (IC Markets) with tight spreads and fast execution (especially for M1–M15 entries).

Risk & Disclamers

  • Trading leveraged products involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns will occur, this strategy manages risk per trade and per day, but no strategy is risk-free. Only allocate capital you can afford to risk.
Daily Capital Flow Index

    Non ci sono recensioni
    2025.09.30 19:37
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.09.30 14:19
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.09.30 13:19
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.09.30 10:12
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.09.30 10:12
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.09.29 13:14
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.29 13:14
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.29 13:14
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.09.29 13:14
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.09.29 13:14
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati