Strategy: A Capital Flow Index model that capitalizes on relative order flow and liquidity sweeps.

DCF Bets seeks to position on the “smart side” of intraday liquidity. The system maps where resting orders are likely clustered (recent imbalances, session extremes, round numbers, VWAP bands), waits for a sweep (stop-run/fake-out/break-out), and then enters back into the prevailing flow once order-flow confirms absorption and momentum shifts. Higher-time frame bias guides direction; low-time frame execution refines entries with tight risk.



Time Frames

Bias: Daily

Execution: M1, M2, M5, M15

FX Majors & Crosses + Gold: EUR, AUD, CAD, USD, NZD, GBP, CHF, JPY, XAU

What to Expect

Discipline First: The system prefers fewer, higher-quality trades over constant activity.

Copy Guidance (Important)

Use a reliable ECN broker (IC Markets) with tight spreads and fast execution (especially for M1–M15 entries).

Risk & Disclamers

Trading leveraged products involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns will occur, this strategy manages risk per trade and per day, but no strategy is risk-free. Only allocate capital you can afford to risk.