SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / XAU SIGNAL
Fabio Hernan Castillo Coy

XAU SIGNAL

Fabio Hernan Castillo Coy
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
37 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 11%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
33
Profit Trade:
18 (54.54%)
Loss Trade:
15 (45.45%)
Best Trade:
47.04 USD
Worst Trade:
-21.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
286.77 USD (24 041 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-178.74 USD (12 617 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (81.19 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
113.17 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.76
Long Trade:
23 (69.70%)
Short Trade:
10 (30.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.60
Profitto previsto:
3.27 USD
Profitto medio:
15.93 USD
Perdita media:
-11.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-27.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-40.30 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
6.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
59.89 USD
Massimale:
61.28 USD (6.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.12% (61.28 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
XRPUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 108
XRPUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 11K
XRPUSD 257
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +47.04 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +81.19 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -27.29 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.75 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge12
2.08 × 9827
Pepperstone-Edge04
2.85 × 357
FXCM-USDReal04
3.50 × 2
GoDo-Live
4.88 × 130
RoboForex-ProCent-4
8.59 × 27
Exness-Real8
12.88 × 103
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

XAUUSD Consistency 2025 – Manual Trading with Controlled Risk

This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), using a manual technical approach with strict risk management.
I trade only when the market provides high-probability setups, not every day.

  • Max historical drawdown: ~6%

  • Maximum monthly drawdown limit: 5%

  • Profit target: 2–5% monthly (sustainable, not aggressive)

  • Risk per trade: 1–2%

  • Trading style: intraday & short swing (M15–H1)

  • 100% manual trading (no EAs, no martingale, no grid)

My main objective is to deliver steady growth with strong capital protection.
If you prefer a consistent, low-risk approach to trading gold, this signal is designed for you.

"Patience is key – I don’t trade every day, only when opportunities are clear."


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 03:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 28 days. This comprises 11.02% of days out of the 254 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 03:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati