- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDv
|66
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDv
|215
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDv
|11K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Monex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Combine this signal with the reliability of MQL5 VPS, and you’ve set your money to work 24/7 — no effort needed
100% Automated Trading – Safe, Steady Growth
📊 Performance Metrics
-
Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:2
-
Win Rate: 41%
-
100% automated system → eliminates trader emotional bias, as every trade is executed automatically
-
Hosted on MQL5 VPS (100% uptime) → no downtime risk
⚖️ Your Account recommended Risk Management
-
Use MQL5’s default risk-proportional lot sizing
💡 Our Strategy
Our trading strategy is follow the trend. The goal is simple: grow your account steadily through compounding. By making regular monthly deposits, your account can build up to $100,000. At that stage, you’ll be able to withdraw profits regularly to support your living — without breaking the compounding effect.
Think of your account like a tree. if you let it grow to full size by providing fertilizer, it will feed you for life. 🌳
After your account size reach USD 100,000, you can withdraw the profit and invest in other asset like dividend stock or property which will make you more wealthy.
Do not trial and error with new system which will cost you a lot of money and loosing time. Many trading system is overfitting and it will loose its edge after use in real account.
⚠️ Safe Trading Principles
❌ No Martingale
❌ No Averaging
❌ No Aggressive Scalping
❌ No “get rich quick” tricks — only consistent, long-term growth
💰 For Small Accounts
Even if you start with little, just deposit monthly and let compounding work its magic. Patience is the real key to wealth.
📜 The Six Laws of Wealth We Follow
-
Save at least 10% of everything you earn.
-
Put your savings to work for you.
-
Avoid unnecessary debt.
-
Stay away from risky “get rich quick” schemes.
-
Invest in yourself continuously.
-
Protect and diversify your wealth.
📺 Learn more:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jzOfGPRG4o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDV8VuCYwLQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPMhXvjCPOM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nliN711z1JY
