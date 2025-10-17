SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / GoldSteadyCompound2
Nurraflis Salam

GoldSteadyCompound2

Nurraflis Salam
0 recensioni
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 23%
Monex-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
66
Profit Trade:
26 (39.39%)
Loss Trade:
40 (60.61%)
Best Trade:
43.31 USD
Worst Trade:
-32.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
911.92 USD (52 602 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-697.23 USD (41 356 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (160.80 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
160.80 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
7.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.38%
Ultimo trade:
5 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.77
Long Trade:
51 (77.27%)
Short Trade:
15 (22.73%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
3.25 USD
Profitto medio:
35.07 USD
Perdita media:
-17.43 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-101.72 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-120.90 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
6.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
32.58 USD
Massimale:
120.97 USD (18.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.70% (101.82 USD)
Per equità:
0.93% (9.92 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDv 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDv 215
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDv 11K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +43.31 USD
Worst Trade: -32 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +160.80 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -101.72 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Monex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Combine this signal with the reliability of MQL5 VPS, and you’ve set your money to work 24/7 — no effort needed

100% Automated Trading – Safe, Steady Growth

📊 Performance Metrics

  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:2

  • Win Rate: 41%

  • 100% automated system → eliminates trader emotional bias, as every trade is executed automatically

  • Hosted on MQL5 VPS (100% uptime) → no downtime risk

⚖️ Your Account recommended Risk Management

  • Use MQL5’s default risk-proportional lot sizing

💡 Our Strategy

Our trading strategy is follow the trend. The goal is simple: grow your account steadily through compounding. By making regular monthly deposits, your account can build up to $100,000. At that stage, you’ll be able to withdraw profits regularly to support your living — without breaking the compounding effect.

Think of your account like a tree. if you let it grow to full size by providing fertilizer, it will feed you for life. 🌳

After your account size reach USD 100,000, you can withdraw the profit and invest in other asset like dividend stock or property which will make you more wealthy.

Do not trial and error with new system which will cost you a lot of money and loosing time. Many trading system is overfitting and it will loose its edge after use in real account.

⚠️ Safe Trading Principles

 No Martingale
 No Averaging
 No Aggressive Scalping
❌ No “get rich quick” tricks — only consistent, long-term growth

💰 For Small Accounts
Even if you start with little, just deposit monthly and let compounding work its magic. Patience is the real key to wealth.

📜 The Six Laws of Wealth We Follow

  1. Save at least 10% of everything you earn.

  2. Put your savings to work for you.

  3. Avoid unnecessary debt.

  4. Stay away from risky “get rich quick” schemes.

  5. Invest in yourself continuously.

  6. Protect and diversify your wealth.

📺 Learn more: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jzOfGPRG4o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDV8VuCYwLQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPMhXvjCPOM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nliN711z1JY



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.17 05:11
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.49% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GoldSteadyCompound2
30USD al mese
23%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
13
100%
66
39%
7%
1.30
3.25
USD
22%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.