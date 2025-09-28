SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / THUNDERBOLTS
Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian

THUNDERBOLTS

Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -7%
ATFXGM19-Live
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
33
Profit Trade:
5 (15.15%)
Loss Trade:
28 (84.85%)
Best Trade:
10.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
12.76 USD (598 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-29.94 USD (7 939 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (12.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
12.76 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.14
Attività di trading:
84.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
61.55%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
39
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
-0.93
Long Trade:
25 (75.76%)
Short Trade:
8 (24.24%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.43
Profitto previsto:
-0.52 USD
Profitto medio:
2.55 USD
Perdita media:
-1.07 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-7.43 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-16.66 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-7.17%
Algo trading:
48%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
17.18 USD
Massimale:
18.39 USD (18.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.71% (10.28 USD)
Per equità:
11.05% (9.41 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPNZD.c 15
USDSEK.c 5
USDJPY.c 3
GBPJPY.c 3
EURJPY.c 2
XAGUSD.c 1
GBPCAD.c 1
GBPAUD.c 1
AUDNZD.c 1
EURUSD.c 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPNZD.c -2
USDSEK.c -6
USDJPY.c -2
GBPJPY.c -5
EURJPY.c -3
XAGUSD.c 10
GBPCAD.c 0
GBPAUD.c -7
AUDNZD.c -1
EURUSD.c 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPNZD.c 22
USDSEK.c -5.1K
USDJPY.c -198
GBPJPY.c -626
EURJPY.c -426
XAGUSD.c 209
GBPCAD.c 22
GBPAUD.c -1K
AUDNZD.c -212
EURUSD.c -31
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.45 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -7.43 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ATFXGM19-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Institutional Description – THUNDERBOLTS

I have developed this Automated Execution System with a focus on global markets including forex, commodities, and indices.

The strategy employs objective quantitative criteria to identify short-term directional asymmetries, executing buy or sell orders based on pre-established risk management and dynamic capital allocation parameters.

The model operates in a multi-asset framework, simultaneously analyzing multiple financial instruments and automatically selecting only those that meet minimum volatility and liquidity thresholds. Each trade is individually calibrated according to the account’s risk profile, ensuring:

  • Controlled exposure per trade and across the portfolio, respecting maximum percentage limits.

  • Predefined and mandatory levels of protection (stop loss) and profit realization (take profit).

  • Automatic position adjustments as the market evolves, preserving gains while mitigating losses.

The system’s core logic is based on the convergence and divergence of price structures, allowing it to capture reversal or trend continuation movements with precise entry and disciplined exit.

This is a fully systematic approach, free from emotional interference, designed to deliver operational consistency and scalability, capable of operating independently or as part of broader macro portfolios.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.30 05:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 10:54
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.29 05:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 05:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.28 06:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 06:42
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 06:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 06:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 06:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
