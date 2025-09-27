SegnaliSezioni
Saif Bassam Abdulqader Mahmoud Helayel

The Dexter

Saif Bassam Abdulqader Mahmoud Helayel
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 14%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
14 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
153.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
563.00 USD (221 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (563.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
563.00 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.84
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
6 (42.86%)
Short Trade:
8 (57.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
40.21 USD
Profitto medio:
40.21 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
14.08%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD 563
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD 221
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +153.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +563.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

My Trading Strategy — Consistent, Disciplined, Proven

My approach to the markets is built on precision, discipline, and consistency. I focus on short, controlled trading windows where the market is calmer and price action is more predictable. This allows me to avoid unnecessary volatility and protect capital while targeting high-probability setups.

 How I Trade

  • Low-volatility sessions: I trade during specific hours of the day when the market moves in tighter ranges, reducing risk from sudden spikes.

  • Range & filter logic: My strategy identifies stable price zones and avoids trading during strong, trending moves that could lead to false signals.

  • One clean trade session per day: Instead of overtrading, I take advantage of a focused trading window, ensuring quality over quantity.

  • Flexible risk management: Depending on market conditions, I adjust between conservative and more aggressive setups, always with strict risk control.

  • Advanced money management: My system includes dynamic lot sizing, stop losses, trailing protection, and optional recovery methods to maximize consistency.

 Why This Strategy Works

  • High win rate potential — I aim for accuracy above all, taking trades only when conditions align with my filters.

  • Disciplined execution — No emotional decisions, no chasing, just a structured trading plan.

  • Risk-controlled growth — Designed to protect capital first, profit second.

  • Transparent performance — Every trade is tracked, verified, and shared.

 

Why Follow My Signals?

Because this strategy is built around consistency, not gambling. By focusing on high-probability setups, managing risk properly, and sticking to a tested process, I aim to deliver steady results that compound over time.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.27 19:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.27 19:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
