SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / AI Godlike MT5
Mohd Alzar Bin Abu Bakar

AI Godlike MT5

Mohd Alzar Bin Abu Bakar
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
43
Profit Trade:
40 (93.02%)
Loss Trade:
3 (6.98%)
Best Trade:
3 724.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.82 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 474.70 USD (11 777 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-120.97 USD (606 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (7 452.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7 452.88 USD (32)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
110.46%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
66
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
91.20
Long Trade:
9 (20.93%)
Short Trade:
34 (79.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
61.79
Profitto previsto:
171.02 USD
Profitto medio:
186.87 USD
Perdita media:
-40.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-10.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.85 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
372.47%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.20 USD
Massimale:
80.63 USD (0.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.55% (11.17 USD)
Per equità:
33.69% (3 138.85 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURCAD 9
CADCHF 6
AUDNZD 6
AUDCAD 5
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 4
XAUUSD 3
AUDCHF 2
USDCHF 2
NZDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURCAD 6
CADCHF 29
AUDNZD 7
AUDCAD 20
AUDUSD 2
EURUSD 16
XAUUSD 7.4K
AUDCHF 4
USDCHF 7
NZDCAD 1
NZDUSD 2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURCAD 892
CADCHF 504
AUDNZD -153
AUDCAD 1K
AUDUSD 219
EURUSD 779
XAUUSD 7.4K
AUDCHF 206
USDCHF 201
NZDCAD 60
NZDUSD 59
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 724.50 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 32
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7 452.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.85 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 219
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.84 × 6107
Exness-MT5Real3
0.89 × 54
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 28
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.25 × 8
FPMarkets-Live
1.41 × 339
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.55 × 634
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
Exness-MT5Real8
1.58 × 546
itexsys-Platform
1.63 × 32
115 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Strategy description

Experienced trader in Stock, Forex, Crypto etc
Join my telegram for latest trading updates

Link to public chat: https://t.me/tantarifxchannel

---------------------------------------------------------------
Experienced trader in Stock, Forex, Crypto and so on

Highly recommend to use the same broker as mine. Register below

1) New registration link https://icmarkets.com/?camp=86911

2) Change your partner code to "86911"

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.01 09:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.01 02:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 08:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 08:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 07:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 06:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 08:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 08:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.27 12:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.27 12:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.27 12:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.27 12:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.27 12:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AI Godlike MT5
30USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
9.4K
USD
1
93%
43
93%
100%
61.78
171.02
USD
34%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.