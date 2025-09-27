- Crescita
Trade:
43
Profit Trade:
40 (93.02%)
Loss Trade:
3 (6.98%)
Best Trade:
3 724.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.82 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 474.70 USD (11 777 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-120.97 USD (606 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (7 452.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7 452.88 USD (32)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
110.46%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
66
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
91.20
Long Trade:
9 (20.93%)
Short Trade:
34 (79.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
61.79
Profitto previsto:
171.02 USD
Profitto medio:
186.87 USD
Perdita media:
-40.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-10.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.85 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
372.47%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.20 USD
Massimale:
80.63 USD (0.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.55% (11.17 USD)
Per equità:
33.69% (3 138.85 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|9
|CADCHF
|6
|AUDNZD
|6
|AUDCAD
|5
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURCAD
|6
|CADCHF
|29
|AUDNZD
|7
|AUDCAD
|20
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|16
|XAUUSD
|7.4K
|AUDCHF
|4
|USDCHF
|7
|NZDCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|2
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURCAD
|892
|CADCHF
|504
|AUDNZD
|-153
|AUDCAD
|1K
|AUDUSD
|219
|EURUSD
|779
|XAUUSD
|7.4K
|AUDCHF
|206
|USDCHF
|201
|NZDCAD
|60
|NZDUSD
|59
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 724.50 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 32
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7 452.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.85 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 219
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.84 × 6107
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.89 × 54
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 28
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.25 × 8
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.41 × 339
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.55 × 634
|
MarketEquityInc-Live
|1.56 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.58 × 546
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.63 × 32
Strategy description
Experienced trader in Stock, Forex, Crypto etc
Join my telegram for latest trading updates
Link to public chat: https://t.me/tantarifxchannel
---------------------------------------------------------------
Experienced trader in Stock, Forex, Crypto and so on
Highly recommend to use the same broker as mine. Register below
1) New registration link https://icmarkets.com/?camp=86911
2) Change your partner code to "86911"
