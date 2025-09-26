SegnaliSezioni
Matthew Dubin

MarketPulse

Matthew Dubin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
76 settimane
1 / 953 USD
crescita dal 2024 79%
crescita dal 2024 79%
Forex.com-Live 536
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
754
Profit Trade:
579 (76.79%)
Loss Trade:
175 (23.21%)
Best Trade:
336.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-360.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 777.34 USD (109 427 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 316.92 USD (88 885 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
64 (437.45 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
809.82 USD (42)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
99.77%
Ultimo trade:
44 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
36
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.28
Long Trade:
318 (42.18%)
Short Trade:
436 (57.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.80
Profitto previsto:
4.59 USD
Profitto medio:
13.43 USD
Perdita media:
-24.67 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
17 (-202.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-553.57 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
0.07%
Previsione annuale:
0.79%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
787.51 USD
Massimale:
1 515.08 USD (87.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
53.51% (1 517.69 USD)
Per equità:
12.44% (1 031.58 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD! 224
AUDUSD! 146
USDCAD! 138
EURGBP! 79
GBPUSD! 63
EURAUD! 58
USDJPY! 15
GBPCAD! 9
NZDUSD! 7
USDCHF! 4
USDMXN! 2
EURCAD! 2
AUDCAD! 2
AUDNZD! 1
GBPJPY! 1
AUDCHF! 1
AUDJPY! 1
HKDJPY! 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD! 981
AUDUSD! 1.2K
USDCAD! 719
EURGBP! 911
GBPUSD! -414
EURAUD! 25
USDJPY! 71
GBPCAD! -24
NZDUSD! -50
USDCHF! 6
USDMXN! -10
EURCAD! 5
AUDCAD! -1
AUDNZD! 1
GBPJPY! -1
AUDCHF! -1
AUDJPY! 0
HKDJPY! 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD! 25K
AUDUSD! -925
USDCAD! 20K
EURGBP! 5.7K
GBPUSD! -9.4K
EURAUD! -2.1K
USDJPY! 289
GBPCAD! -1.7K
NZDUSD! -1.1K
USDCHF! 543
USDMXN! -17K
EURCAD! 743
AUDCAD! 152
AUDNZD! 185
GBPJPY! -102
AUDCHF! -56
AUDJPY! -14
HKDJPY! -4
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +336.70 USD
Worst Trade: -360 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 42
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +437.45 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -202.13 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Forex.com-Live 536" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

24/5 trading system built for major currency pairs. Looks for opportunities in everyday market moves and fades trends.

Why Subscribe?

  • Works across multiple pairs

  • Adjusts to changing market conditions automatically

  • Built-in protection if markets move too far the wrong way

  • Runs on a professional VPS for smooth, nonstop execution

⚠️ Risk note: All trading carries risk. This strategy can experience drawdowns, especially during strong market trends. Only subscribe with money you can afford to lose.

Risk Control

Positions are capped per symbol, with a built-in equity protection stop that flattens all trades if drawdown reaches a set percentage. No martingale doubling: sizing is fixed and consistent.

Infrastructure
Runs 24/5 on a low-latency VPS, monitoring multiple pairs simultaneously. Works best on raw-spread accounts with stable execution.

What to Expect
Drawdowns can occur, as with any strategy, but the system includes strict stop mechanisms to limit exposure.

Manual Management

The system is monitored and maintained to prevent bugs and errors.

Leverage

Can be used with leverage as low as 1:100. 

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.26 14:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.26 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.55% of days out of 516 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 14:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.26 13:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.26 13:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 13:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
