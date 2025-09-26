- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD!
|224
|AUDUSD!
|146
|USDCAD!
|138
|EURGBP!
|79
|GBPUSD!
|63
|EURAUD!
|58
|USDJPY!
|15
|GBPCAD!
|9
|NZDUSD!
|7
|USDCHF!
|4
|USDMXN!
|2
|EURCAD!
|2
|AUDCAD!
|2
|AUDNZD!
|1
|GBPJPY!
|1
|AUDCHF!
|1
|AUDJPY!
|1
|HKDJPY!
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD!
|981
|AUDUSD!
|1.2K
|USDCAD!
|719
|EURGBP!
|911
|GBPUSD!
|-414
|EURAUD!
|25
|USDJPY!
|71
|GBPCAD!
|-24
|NZDUSD!
|-50
|USDCHF!
|6
|USDMXN!
|-10
|EURCAD!
|5
|AUDCAD!
|-1
|AUDNZD!
|1
|GBPJPY!
|-1
|AUDCHF!
|-1
|AUDJPY!
|0
|HKDJPY!
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD!
|25K
|AUDUSD!
|-925
|USDCAD!
|20K
|EURGBP!
|5.7K
|GBPUSD!
|-9.4K
|EURAUD!
|-2.1K
|USDJPY!
|289
|GBPCAD!
|-1.7K
|NZDUSD!
|-1.1K
|USDCHF!
|543
|USDMXN!
|-17K
|EURCAD!
|743
|AUDCAD!
|152
|AUDNZD!
|185
|GBPJPY!
|-102
|AUDCHF!
|-56
|AUDJPY!
|-14
|HKDJPY!
|-4
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Forex.com-Live 536" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
24/5 trading system built for major currency pairs. Looks for opportunities in everyday market moves and fades trends.
Why Subscribe?
-
Works across multiple pairs
-
Adjusts to changing market conditions automatically
-
Built-in protection if markets move too far the wrong way
-
Runs on a professional VPS for smooth, nonstop execution
⚠️ Risk note: All trading carries risk. This strategy can experience drawdowns, especially during strong market trends. Only subscribe with money you can afford to lose.
Risk Control
Positions are capped per symbol, with a built-in equity protection stop that flattens all trades if drawdown reaches a set percentage. No martingale doubling: sizing is fixed and consistent.
Infrastructure
Runs 24/5 on a low-latency VPS, monitoring multiple pairs simultaneously. Works best on raw-spread accounts with stable execution.
What to Expect
Drawdowns can occur, as with any strategy, but the system includes strict stop mechanisms to limit exposure.
Manual Management
The system is monitored and maintained to prevent bugs and errors.
Leverage
Can be used with leverage as low as 1:100.
