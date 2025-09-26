SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP TM 1000
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP TM 1000

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1199 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 34%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
30
Profit Trade:
20 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
10 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
124.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-131.07 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 396.53 USD (30 189 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 052.58 USD (20 389 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (622.67 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
622.67 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.16%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.48
Long Trade:
23 (76.67%)
Short Trade:
7 (23.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.33
Profitto previsto:
11.47 USD
Profitto medio:
69.83 USD
Perdita media:
-105.26 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-372.28 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-372.28 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
34.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
97.87 USD
Massimale:
719.19 USD (44.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
44.35% (719.07 USD)
Per equità:
6.09% (81.83 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 344
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 9.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +124.00 USD
Worst Trade: -131 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +622.67 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -372.28 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real3
3.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
17 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Tickmill-Live server (hedge type, currency USD) with Tickmill. Starting from a $1000 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 10:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 10:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
FastScalp VIP TM 1000
1199USD al mese
34%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
4
100%
30
66%
100%
1.32
11.47
USD
44%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.