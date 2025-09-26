SegnaliSezioni
Riski Melania

CT FastScalp Albertus

Riski Melania
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
32 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 201%
TradeQuo-Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
264
Profit Trade:
166 (62.87%)
Loss Trade:
98 (37.12%)
Best Trade:
60.63 USD
Worst Trade:
-64.98 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 863.09 USD (257 202 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 536.52 USD (202 531 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (294.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
294.37 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.15%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.24
Long Trade:
156 (59.09%)
Short Trade:
108 (40.91%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
1.24 USD
Profitto medio:
17.25 USD
Perdita media:
-25.88 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-184.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-184.22 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
27.82%
Previsione annuale:
337.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
120.30 USD
Massimale:
263.82 USD (35.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
80.92% (184.22 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDs 264
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDs 327
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDs 55K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +60.63 USD
Worst Trade: -65 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +294.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -184.22 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeQuo-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.91% of days out of 220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 08:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
