Riski Melania

CT FastScalp Ivandy

Riski Melania
0 recensioni
40 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -37%
TradeQuo-Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
386
Profit Trade:
252 (65.28%)
Loss Trade:
134 (34.72%)
Best Trade:
142.38 USD
Worst Trade:
-284.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 439.48 USD (324 649 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 652.52 USD (245 545 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (574.51 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
574.51 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
48.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.59%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
46
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.94
Long Trade:
221 (57.25%)
Short Trade:
165 (42.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.12
Profitto previsto:
2.04 USD
Profitto medio:
29.52 USD
Perdita media:
-49.65 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-838.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-838.97 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
19.19%
Previsione annuale:
232.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
717.91 USD
Massimale:
838.97 USD (74.84%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
77.34% (838.97 USD)
Per equità:
13.69% (45.24 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDs 374
UKOUSD 6
USOUSD 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDs 355
UKOUSD 192
USOUSD 240
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDs 67K
UKOUSD 6.5K
USOUSD 5.9K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +142.38 USD
Worst Trade: -285 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +574.51 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -838.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeQuo-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

👩🏻‍💻📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.22 09:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 08:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 15:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 14:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 2.76% of days out of 254 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 08:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 08:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

