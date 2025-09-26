- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|162
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|60
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Consortium Account Aventa v8.2
Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.2 is an advanced AI-powered trading system built on Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) technology.
This system combines real-time adaptive decision-making with strict risk management and operational controls, making it ideal for consortium or group trading accounts.
Key Features:
-
AI-Driven Execution: Powered by PPO deep reinforcement learning for adaptive, data-driven trade decisions.
-
ON/PAUSE Trading Cycles: Automatic configurable trading windows with active and pause periods to reduce over-trading and improve market timing.
-
Built-In Take Profit: Each order has its own default TP (≈$0.5 per lot, customizable).
-
Spread Filter: No trades are opened if the current spread exceeds your specified limit.
-
Window-Based Open Limits: Restricts the maximum number of trades per active window to prevent trade clustering.
-
Multi-Layer Risk Guards:
-
Max Drawdown stop system.
-
Effective daily profit target to lock gains and prevent overexposure.
-
Automatic close-all feature triggered by floating profit or account rules.
-
-
Reverse Mode: Option to invert AI signals for flexible strategy testing.
-
Logging & Transparency: Every trade, spread check, and system event is logged in detail for auditing and performance review.
Why This Signal:
This signal is designed for serious traders and investor groups who value automation with discipline.
It balances intelligent AI-based entry logic with robust capital protection mechanisms.
The result is a stable, controlled trading environment suitable for gold (XAUUSD) and other high-volatility symbols.
