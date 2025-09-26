SegnaliSezioni
Agus Gustiana

Consortium Account Aventa v82

Agus Gustiana
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 16%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
162
Profit Trade:
160 (98.76%)
Loss Trade:
2 (1.23%)
Best Trade:
1.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.58 USD
Profitto lordo:
88.12 USD (8 766 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-27.93 USD (2 792 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
70 (39.60 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
39.60 USD (70)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
72.76%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.10%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
163
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.92
Long Trade:
74 (45.68%)
Short Trade:
88 (54.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.16
Profitto previsto:
0.37 USD
Profitto medio:
0.55 USD
Perdita media:
-13.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-20.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.58 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
15.79%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
20.58 USD (6.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.93% (20.58 USD)
Per equità:
8.30% (37.63 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 162
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 60
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.20 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 70
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +39.60 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -20.58 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Consortium Account Aventa v8.2

Aventa Hybrid PPO v8.2 is an advanced AI-powered trading system built on Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) technology.
This system combines real-time adaptive decision-making with strict risk management and operational controls, making it ideal for consortium or group trading accounts.

Key Features:

  • AI-Driven Execution: Powered by PPO deep reinforcement learning for adaptive, data-driven trade decisions.

  • ON/PAUSE Trading Cycles: Automatic configurable trading windows with active and pause periods to reduce over-trading and improve market timing.

  • Built-In Take Profit: Each order has its own default TP (≈$0.5 per lot, customizable).

  • Spread Filter: No trades are opened if the current spread exceeds your specified limit.

  • Window-Based Open Limits: Restricts the maximum number of trades per active window to prevent trade clustering.

  • Multi-Layer Risk Guards:

    • Max Drawdown stop system.

    • Effective daily profit target to lock gains and prevent overexposure.

    • Automatic close-all feature triggered by floating profit or account rules.

  • Reverse Mode: Option to invert AI signals for flexible strategy testing.

  • Logging & Transparency: Every trade, spread check, and system event is logged in detail for auditing and performance review.

Why This Signal:
This signal is designed for serious traders and investor groups who value automation with discipline.
It balances intelligent AI-based entry logic with robust capital protection mechanisms.
The result is a stable, controlled trading environment suitable for gold (XAUUSD) and other high-volatility symbols.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 03:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 03:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
