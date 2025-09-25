SegnaliSezioni
Tang Chian

FxSignalM5

Tang Chian
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 24%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
27
Profit Trade:
19 (70.37%)
Loss Trade:
8 (29.63%)
Best Trade:
25.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-5.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
50.82 USD (50 754 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-24.30 USD (48 581 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (18.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
32.48 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
57.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
28.38%
Ultimo trade:
34 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.09
Long Trade:
14 (51.85%)
Short Trade:
13 (48.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.09
Profitto previsto:
0.98 USD
Profitto medio:
2.67 USD
Perdita media:
-3.04 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-24.30 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-24.30 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
24.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.96 USD
Massimale:
24.30 USD (18.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.93% (24.30 USD)
Per equità:
30.53% (39.18 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XRPUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XRPUSD 27
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XRPUSD 2.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +25.70 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +18.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -24.30 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Infor:-

- Suitable for forex beginner or low budget investor.

- Create passive income to live a better life during this bad economic

- Low capital with moderate low risk (NOT risk free) with consistence profit

- Trader 24hx7d and Profits 24hx7d consistently

- Low investment and minimum Startup capital as low as USD100

- Slowly increase the capital after "Skill up" and "Scale up" -> Startup 2025.09.25 USD100, Scaleup 2025.09.25 USD100

- Lot size is optimize based on realtime capital -> Startup 2025.09.25 Lot0.01, Scaleup 2025.09.25 Lot0.01

- It is Hedging strategy and not an EA

- Only focus XRPUSD pair

- Manual trading, experienced use technical analysis and fundamental analysis


Target:-

- Below 30% drawdown

- Average 30%/Year profit

- Trading activity is higher than 90% (based on market fluctuations)


Why new subscribers should subscribe:-

- Highest Reliability, Profitability, Minimal Risk and Stability

- For well-trained FxSignalM4 1V subscribers, they are eligible to subscribe to the next level of FxSignalM4 2V, and then subscribe to the final level of FxSignalM4 xV


System setting:-

Platform: FBS

Account Type: Standard

Leverage: 1:500

Swap-free: YES

Minimum Deposit: USD100 (Current balance USD100. Suggested minimum deposit USD200)


How to subscribe:-

https://www.mql5.com/en/ articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 336422


How to setting copy trade:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=XIfch5MBn2I


Always remember that...

Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing. 
Rule No. 1: Never lose money. 
Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1.




Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 03:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 23:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 23:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 22:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 22:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 09:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 09:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 09:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.25 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 09:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
