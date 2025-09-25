SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Greedy Miner 3
Henry Dominicus Handriana

Greedy Miner 3

Henry Dominicus Handriana
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 70 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 14%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 130
Profit Trade:
1 129 (99.91%)
Loss Trade:
1 (0.09%)
Best Trade:
656.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
66 171.90 USD (320 117 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.40 USD (1 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
704 (43 947.80 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
43 947.80 USD (704)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.19
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.72%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
318
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
165428.75
Long Trade:
1 130 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
165429.75
Profitto previsto:
58.56 USD
Profitto medio:
58.61 USD
Perdita media:
-0.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.40 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
13.88%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.40 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.40 USD)
Per equità:
3.19% (16 297.20 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1129
archived 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 66K
archived 656
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 320K
archived 0
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +656.20 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 704
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +43 947.80 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.40 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 46
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 4
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 8
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.11 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.32 × 722
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.35 × 913
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.63 × 32
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.83 × 6
Alpari-Trade
0.97 × 29
ICMarkets-Live19
1.41 × 444
FBS-Real-10
1.50 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.55 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.36 × 411
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.40 × 5
23 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

⚡ Gold Grid XAUUSD Signal — Precision & Profits in One Package

Unleash the power of smart grid trading tailored exclusively for XAU/USD. Built for traders who demand consistency, this signal combines intelligent risk distribution with real-world profitability.


📌 Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum balance $20,000 — Lot Size 0.01
  • Cent Account: Minimum balance $200 — Lot Size 0.01


📈 What You Can Expect:

  • Monthly Gains: 25–45% (compounded growth potential)
  • Win Rate: Consistently over 95%
  • Drawdown: Averaging 17%
    Note: In rare cases of extreme market crashes, drawdown could exceed 50%. However, based on gold’s historical behavior, recovery is highly probable — your equity breathes, not breaks.


📊 Scaling Up?
If you want to increase from the recommended lot size, use this formula:

LotSize = (Initial Balance ÷ 20,000) × 0.01


This ensures proportional risk management while optimizing your returns.


💡 Strategy Explained: This is a grid-like method — optimized for XAUUSD's dynamic volatility. It generates frequent profits while protecting your capital through intelligent balance management.


For instance, with a $20,000 balance:
1 week later → $20,500
→ That’s $500 profit, yours to withdraw — while the core balance stays safe, helping you avoid margin calls long term.


📬 Want to know more?
I’m just a message away. Whether you’re new or seasoned, I’ll help you get set up and stay confident.


Let’s grow together in the gold market.
To your success 🚀

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 04:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 04:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Greedy Miner 3
70USD al mese
14%
0
0
USD
516K
USD
9
99%
1 130
99%
100%
165429.75
58.56
USD
3%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.