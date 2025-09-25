- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1129
|archived
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|66K
|archived
|656
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|320K
|archived
|0
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 46
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.11 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.32 × 722
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.35 × 913
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.63 × 32
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.83 × 6
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.97 × 29
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.41 × 444
|
FBS-Real-10
|1.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.55 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.36 × 411
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.40 × 5
⚡ Gold Grid XAUUSD Signal — Precision & Profits in One Package
Unleash the power of smart grid trading tailored exclusively for XAU/USD. Built for traders who demand consistency, this signal combines intelligent risk distribution with real-world profitability.
📌 Requirements:
- Standard Account: Minimum balance $20,000 — Lot Size 0.01
- Cent Account: Minimum balance $200 — Lot Size 0.01
📈 What You Can Expect:
- Monthly Gains: 25–45% (compounded growth potential)
- Win Rate: Consistently over 95%
- Drawdown: Averaging 17%
Note: In rare cases of extreme market crashes, drawdown could exceed 50%. However, based on gold’s historical behavior, recovery is highly probable — your equity breathes, not breaks.
📊 Scaling Up?
If you want to increase from the recommended lot size, use this formula:
LotSize = (Initial Balance ÷ 20,000) × 0.01
This ensures proportional risk management while optimizing your returns.
💡 Strategy Explained: This is a grid-like method — optimized for XAUUSD's dynamic volatility. It generates frequent profits while protecting your capital through intelligent balance management.
For instance, with a $20,000 balance:
1 week later → $20,500
→ That’s $500 profit, yours to withdraw — while the core balance stays safe, helping you avoid margin calls long term.
📬 Want to know more?
I’m just a message away. Whether you’re new or seasoned, I’ll help you get set up and stay confident.
Let’s grow together in the gold market.
To your success 🚀
