- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
347
Profit Trade:
238 (68.58%)
Loss Trade:
109 (31.41%)
Best Trade:
65.28 USD
Worst Trade:
-81.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 892.63 USD (183 542 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 756.89 USD (161 052 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (41.29 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
161.66 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.00
Attività di trading:
20.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.63%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.48
Long Trade:
210 (60.52%)
Short Trade:
137 (39.48%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.08
Profitto previsto:
0.39 USD
Profitto medio:
7.95 USD
Perdita media:
-16.12 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-245.61 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-245.61 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
76.90%
Previsione annuale:
933.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
129.79 USD
Massimale:
284.80 USD (109.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
89.74% (284.80 USD)
Per equità:
26.96% (14.99 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDs
|347
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDs
|136
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDs
|22K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeQuo-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.
Customer Recommendations
- We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing.
- Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000.
- Trade only in the XAUUSD market.
- Dynamic scaling based on account growth.
- Market-adaptive and updated strategy.
- Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders.
- Recommended leverage: 1:500.
- Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size.
- Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution.
- Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model.
Risk Management & Security.
- This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
- Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.
DISCLAIMER
"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."
