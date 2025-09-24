SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / EURUSD 1H SwingTrade
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -

EURUSD 1H SwingTrade

Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
5 (55.55%)
Loss Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Best Trade:
10.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-7.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
20.73 USD (416 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-14.48 USD (849 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (20.73 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
20.73 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
58.44%
Massimo carico di deposito:
33.80%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.58
Long Trade:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.43
Profitto previsto:
0.69 USD
Profitto medio:
4.15 USD
Perdita media:
-3.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-10.73 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.73 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
6.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
10.73 USD
Massimale:
10.73 USD (10.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.73% (10.73 USD)
Per equità:
7.52% (7.99 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 6
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -433
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.00 USD
Worst Trade: -8 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +20.73 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.73 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesCorp-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 3
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 10
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 14
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.17 × 171
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.25 × 2569
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.27 × 26
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.67 × 3
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 11
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.02 × 143
RoboForex-Pro
2.44 × 75
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 2
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
3.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
3.67 × 3
ClonTrader-Live
4.00 × 44
2 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Bullhouse Signals – Trading with a focus on consistency

Bullhouse is a company specialized in market analysis, with a proprietary methodology based on identifying liquidity zones and market frequency.

🔹 Our strategy

  • We take 1 to 2 trades per day, focusing on quality, not quantity.

  • We aim for long-term consistency, avoiding overtrading.

  • We use proprietary indicators, developed in-house, to support decision-making.

🔹 Our commitment

  • Risk management always comes first.

  • Results built with transparency and sustainability.

  • A clear strategy, without unrealistic promises.

📈 Our goal is to provide signals for those seeking solid and disciplined growth, valuing patience and capital preservation.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using signals in live trading.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.02 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 13:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 13:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 13:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 12:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 12:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 12:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.24 23:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 22:31 2025.09.24 22:31:29  

Good trades for us.

2025.09.24 22:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 732 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 22:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 732 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 22:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.24 22:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 268 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EURUSD 1H SwingTrade
30USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
106
USD
2
0%
9
55%
58%
1.43
0.69
USD
11%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.