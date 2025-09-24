Bullhouse Signals – Trading with a focus on consistency

Bullhouse is a company specialized in market analysis, with a proprietary methodology based on identifying liquidity zones and market frequency.

🔹 Our strategy

We take 1 to 2 trades per day , focusing on quality, not quantity.

We aim for long-term consistency , avoiding overtrading.

We use proprietary indicators, developed in-house, to support decision-making.

🔹 Our commitment

Risk management always comes first.

Results built with transparency and sustainability.

A clear strategy, without unrealistic promises.

📈 Our goal is to provide signals for those seeking solid and disciplined growth, valuing patience and capital preservation.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using signals in live trading.