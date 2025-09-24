SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Solid gold signals
Anil Guclu

Solid gold signals

Anil Guclu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 23%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
39
Profit Trade:
37 (94.87%)
Loss Trade:
2 (5.13%)
Best Trade:
6.06 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
30.69 USD (3 231 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.88 USD (554 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (19.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
19.22 USD (25)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.42
Attività di trading:
59.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
19.06%
Ultimo trade:
13 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
39
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.88
Long Trade:
39 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.46
Profitto previsto:
0.61 USD
Profitto medio:
0.83 USD
Perdita media:
-3.44 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-6.09 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6.09 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
23.09%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
6.13 USD (5.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.35% (6.11 USD)
Per equità:
32.19% (34.67 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 24
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.06 USD
Worst Trade: -6 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 25
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.09 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.29 × 4405
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.15 × 155
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
RoboForex-ECN
5.26 × 46
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
5.67 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.47 × 875
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.94 × 192
Exness-MT5Real26
6.99 × 142
Exness-MT5Real3
7.17 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
7.21 × 34
Exness-MT5Real31
7.40 × 144
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
Exness-MT5Real5
8.00 × 222
EightcapGlobal-Live
8.15 × 53
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
31 più
Your Passive Income with Low Risk


This signal is based on a fully automated trading system using Williams %R and Stochastic indicators, designed to deliver steady growth with minimal risk.


✅ 100% algorithmic trading – no emotions, no human mistakes

✅ Focus on low risk and constant account growth

✅ Suitable for cent accounts and larger accounts

✅ Trades only when strict conditions are met

✅ Uses a carefully managed martingale approach for controlled scaling

✅ Regular profit-taking – secure your gains consistently

✅ 100% hands-off – just follow the signal and enjoy passive income


Perfect for traders who want to benefit from Gold (XAUUSD) with a disciplined, emotion-free strategy that grows steadily and pays out regularly.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 09:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 07:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.28 22:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 21:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.26 16:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 10:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.25 10:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.24 21:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 21:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 21:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.24 21:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.24 21:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
