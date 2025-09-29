SegnaliSezioni
Yu Cong Tang

SmartEA

0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 199.99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -43%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
234
Profit Trade:
195 (83.33%)
Loss Trade:
39 (16.67%)
Best Trade:
9.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-41.58 USD
Profitto lordo:
165.47 USD (9 242 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-322.79 USD (13 737 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
60 (32.14 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
32.14 USD (60)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.12
Attività di trading:
13.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
44.65%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
234
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.91
Long Trade:
123 (52.56%)
Short Trade:
111 (47.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.51
Profitto previsto:
-0.67 USD
Profitto medio:
0.85 USD
Perdita media:
-8.28 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-9.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-80.24 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-42.93%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
157.32 USD
Massimale:
172.10 USD (39.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
44.84% (172.10 USD)
Per equità:
22.68% (96.81 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 233
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -157
USDJPY 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -4.5K
USDJPY 10
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.42 USD
Worst Trade: -42 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 60
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +32.14 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.50 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.91 × 5328
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 457
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.52 × 147
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 77
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 220
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
87 più
Trading System Capabilities

  • Dynamic Take Profit: Supports dynamic take profit, following a set value to dynamically track the price and continuously lock in profit.

  • Time Zone System: Supports time zones with adaptable trading modes to switch and dynamically update corresponding parameters. It self-adjusts based on the time zone to execute both wide and narrow-range trading strategies.

  • Trend Analysis: Supports dynamic trend capture, analyzing K-line patterns to determine the current trend position for opening and closing trades. It also supports Fibonacci retracement calculations to increase the probability of profit.

  • Oscillation (Range) Identification: Supports multi-decision system oscillation identification. It uses the convergence of multiple indicators and a decision-weighting algorithm to determine ranging markets, including identifying high and low oscillation areas and using a "cushioning blueprint" approach for range trading.

  • Profit/Risk Pre-assessment: Supports pre-trade profit and risk prediction. Trades are only opened if the risk/reward ratio is favorable (i.e., not disproportionate to the risk), reducing the probability of risky orders and retaining only high-precision positions.

  • Inflection Point Detection Algorithm: Supports trend reversal inflection point detection. When risk arises, it closes positions with floating profit, and it predicts risk before opening a trade and prohibits the entry, thus reducing overall risk. (Note: This algorithm has been successfully sold and is currently under a contract non-disclosure period.)

  • Small Position Averaging Strategy: Supports dense, small-lot opening when floating in a loss to average down the loss, mitigate the aftershock of a stop-loss, and profit as the trend reverts.

  • Multi-Asset Trading: Supports trading on 28 assets, including USDJPY, XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc., allowing for mixed and portfolio opening of trades. (Note: Does not support blockchain assets like BTCUSD, etc.)

  • Notification System: Supports robot notifications for order placement, etc., via platforms like WeChat Work (企业微信), DingTalk (钉钉), and Feishu (飞书).


2025.10.01 07:13
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.30 13:34 2025.09.30 13:34:26  

优化了点差计算，避免超过 40 个点差还交易，因为点差出现了少量亏损，目前已修复。

2025.09.29 17:35 2025.09.29 17:35:29  

刚开始运行的交易策略，交易频率不高，一周大概 2000 次交易左右。回测准确率 99.82%

2025.09.29 16:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 16:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 16:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 15:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 15:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 15:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.23 16:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
